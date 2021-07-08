Regarding the convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Žemaitijos Pienas AB
On the initiative of shareholders of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB (registered office address Sedos g. 35, Telšiai, enterprise code 180240752, (hereinafter - the Company), an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is convened on August 2, 2021 at 14:00.
The meeting will start at 14:00 (start of shareholders' registration from 13:00 to 13:45), Meeting venue - Sedos g. 35, Telšiai (one of the conference halls). Accounting day of the meeting – 26 July 2021. (only those persons who will be shareholders of the Company at the end of the accounting day of the General Meeting of Shareholders, or persons authorized by them, or persons with whom a contract on transfer of voting rights has been concluded, have the right to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders). Accounting day of ownership rights - 16 August 2021. These rights will be vested in the persons who, at the end of the tenth working day after the General Meeting of Shareholders that has adopted the relevant decision, are the shareholders of the public limited company (for the public limited company). Agenda of the meeting:
- Organizational issues of the General Meeting of Shareholders;
- Regarding the recalling of the members of the Supervisory Board and election of new members of the Supervisory Board;
- Regarding the election of the audit company, determination of the terms and conditions of the audit services agreement and conclusion of the audit services agreement (granting of the authorization to enter into the contract);
- Regarding the reduction of the authorized capital of the Company by cancelling 2,000,000 (two million) psc. of shares owned by the Company. The purpose of the capital reduction is to cancel a part of its own acquired shares;
- Regarding the amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company and approval of the new wording of the Articles of Association;
Žemaitijos Pienas AB informs that shareholders may vote in advance by filling in and submitting to the Company by e-mail at info@zpienas.lt, a.butkeviciene@zpienas.lt a general voting ballot, which must be received by the Company no later than on 02 August 2021, 13.00 min., otherwise (if received later) it will be considered that the shareholders have not voted in advance, i.e. the shareholder's vote shall not be registered or counted. The completed general ballot paper may be transmitted to the company by electronic means, provided that the security of the transmitted information is ensured and the identity of the shareholder can be established.
