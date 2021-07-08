Regarding the convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Žemaitijos Pienas AB

﻿

On the initiative of shareholders of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB (registered office address Sedos g. 35, Telšiai, enterprise code 180240752, (hereinafter - the Company), an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is convened on August 2, 2021 at 14:00.

The meeting will start at 14:00 (start of shareholders' registration from 13:00 to 13:45), Meeting venue - Sedos g. 35, Telšiai (one of the conference halls). Accounting day of the meeting – 26 July 2021. (only those persons who will be shareholders of the Company at the end of the accounting day of the General Meeting of Shareholders, or persons authorized by them, or persons with whom a contract on transfer of voting rights has been concluded, have the right to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders). Accounting day of ownership rights - 16 August 2021. These rights will be vested in the persons who, at the end of the tenth working day after the General Meeting of Shareholders that has adopted the relevant decision, are the shareholders of the public limited company (for the public limited company). Agenda of the meeting: