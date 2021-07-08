iTeos Therapeutics to Present at William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced that Michel Detheux, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the upcoming William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021 titled: “Developing Therapies for the Next IO Targets” on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at https://www.iteostherapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.