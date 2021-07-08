Alliant Energy to host virtual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investor event on July 20

MADISON, Wis., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) will host a virtual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) event from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.



Alliant Energy Chair, President and CEO John Larsen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Durian and other members of the Alliant Energy executive team will share their progress as a leader in the utility industry on ESG efforts. They will also provide updates on the company’s significant clean energy initiatives that will provide benefits to communities served by Alliant Energy, and the expected positive impact to the company’s long-term capital deployment plans.