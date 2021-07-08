checkAd

Alliant Energy to host virtual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investor event on July 20

MADISON, Wis., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) will host a virtual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) event from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Alliant Energy Chair, President and CEO John Larsen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Durian and other members of the Alliant Energy executive team will share their progress as a leader in the utility industry on ESG efforts. They will also provide updates on the company’s significant clean energy initiatives that will provide benefits to communities served by Alliant Energy, and the expected positive impact to the company’s long-term capital deployment plans.

The meeting registration can be accessed at www.alliantenergy.com/investors. For those unable to view the live webcast, a replay will be available by accessing the same link as listed above.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 975,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedInFacebookInstagram and Twitter

Media contact: Cindy Tomlinson (608) 458-3869
Investor Relations contact: Zac Fields (319) 786-8146





