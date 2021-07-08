Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Aug. 5

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, Aug. 5 and host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time the same day. The call will be webcast live on HII’s website: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com.



HII participants will include Mike Petters, president and CEO; Chris Kastner, executive vice president and chief operating officer; and Tom Stiehle, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Their remarks will be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company website. Listeners are encouraged to view these materials in conjunction with the call. Replays of the call will be available on the website for a limited time.