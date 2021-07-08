checkAd

Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Aug. 5

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.07.2021, 16:00  |  22   |   |   

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, Aug. 5 and host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time the same day. The call will be webcast live on HII’s website: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com.

HII participants will include Mike Petters, president and CEO; Chris Kastner, executive vice president and chief operating officer; and Tom Stiehle, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Their remarks will be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company website. Listeners are encouraged to view these materials in conjunction with the call. Replays of the call will be available on the website for a limited time.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contacts:

Jerri Fuller Dickseski (Media)
jerri.dickseski@hii-co.com
757-380-2341

Dwayne Blake (Investors)
dwayne.blake@hii-co.com
757-380-2104





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Aug. 5 NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, Aug. 5 and host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time the same day. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
South Grass Valley Drilling Update
ValOre Announces Additional Platinum Group Assay Results from Pedra Branca Drilling:
HUMBL Announces Strategic Advisors
Centerra Gold Brings Additional Claims in Arbitration Against the Kyrgyz Republic and Names ...
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Participate in the Annual World Congress of the Society for ...
Allied Energy Corporation Provides Workover Progress Report On Well M1 At Their Green Lease Oil ...
Jourdan Closes Private Placement Flow-Through Financing
Vista Gold Corp. Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering to $13.5 Million
ASM EXPANDS ITS EPITAXY PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH NEW INTREPID ESA
Tanzania and Barrick Demonstrate Value-Creating Capacity of Partnership
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus