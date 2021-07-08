Solvium Capital launches SICAV for German Institutional Investors

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / In May 2021, Solvium Capital established a SICAV under Liechtenstein law to serve as an alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) for institutional investors in the asset class infrastructure. The …

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / In May 2021, Solvium Capital established a SICAV under Liechtenstein law to serve as an alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) for institutional investors in the asset class infrastructure. The company plans to raise a minimum capital of 150 million Euros. A first sub-fund of 20 million Euros has already been established exclusively for a Swiss institutional investor. The legal structure of an umbrella fund allows the establishment of several independent sub-funds. Sub-funds can be set up exclusively for individual investors from 10 million Euros upwards, CHF or USD; for co-investors, participation is possible from 1 million Euro upwards. The term of the sub-funds eligible for deposit is to be at least 5 years; of this, the first six months are planned as the period for investments. The interest payment will be around 4 percent with payouts semi-annually, and the investor is to be incentivized if the company's return exceeds the target return.