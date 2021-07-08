QOMPLX Announces Prometheus Integration for its High-Performance, Cost-Efficient Time Series Database

TYSONS, Va., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QOMPLX is proud to announce the integration of the popular and powerful systems monitoring & alerting toolkit Prometheus with TimeEngine, QOMPLX’s groundbreaking multidimensional database and analytics engine for ingesting, storing, and modeling time series data at scale. TimeEngine makes it easy for customers to better understand their data, even when collecting and operating at billions of data events per day.

Inspired and built by former Google and SoundCloud engineers, Prometheus is a widely adopted standalone project with a highly active developer and user community. Prometheus has become an especially critical tool for next-generation cloud native companies seeking to gain real-time visibility into production computing and application infrastructure.

Today over 600 companies use Prometheus in their tech stacks, including Uber, Slack, and Robinhood - but operating it at scale has become a well-documented challenge for numerous organizations.

“We are incredibly excited to offer customers the fast and scalable data analytics capabilities of TimeEngine integrated within the Prometheus toolkit,” said QOMPLX CEO Jason Crabtree. “Any Prometheus user will be able to leverage TimeEngine’s powerful querying tools and specialized modeling capabilities to provide superior modeling capabilities alongside optimization of data analysis and retention costs."

This strategic integration with Prometheus is emblematic of QOMPLX’s unique role in streaming analytics - the fusion of operational, risk, finance and data infrastructure. QOMPLX provides solutions to mitigate major long-term risks that are foundational to our modern global economy, including cybersecurity, insurance, and climate with spatio-temporal challenges. The underlying capabilities of the QOMPLX core data factory fuel cloud-native cybersecurity, operations, and insurance risk analytics offerings with the ability to rapidly ingest, transform and contextualize data at scale, much faster than traditionally seen across the industry.