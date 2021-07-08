Hiru Corporation - New Facility Development

The Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ('AZ Custom Water'), would like to announce it currently building out its third operational facility for bottled water production in …

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Hiru Corporation - hereinafter referred to as the 'Company' (Pink Current Information:HIRU) - The Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ('AZ Custom Water'), would like to announce it currently building out its third operational facility for bottled water production in Phoenix, Arizona. Ms. Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states…'AZ Custom Water already is operating out of two state of the art, custom bottling facilities in the Phoenix area. This new facility is being built to accommodate several large purchase orders that are expected to be received in the near future as well as serve as a central distribution point of finished product storage for our customers. This new facility is 85,000 square feet and will also house a new automated bottling line that is on order and being built to our specifications. This new facility will increase the total square feet we have under production to 109,000 square feet (e.g., Initial Facility - 11,500 Square Feet and the new Second Facility is 12,500 square feet).'