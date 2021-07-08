Hiru Corporation - New Facility Development
The Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ('AZ Custom Water'), would like to announce it currently building out its third operational facility for bottled water production in …
The Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ('AZ Custom Water'), would like to announce it currently building out its third operational facility for bottled water production in …
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Hiru Corporation - hereinafter referred to as the 'Company' (Pink Current Information:HIRU) - The Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ('AZ Custom Water'), would like to announce it currently building out its third operational facility for bottled water production in Phoenix, Arizona.
Ms. Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states…'AZ Custom Water already is operating out of two state of the art, custom bottling facilities in the Phoenix area. This new facility is being built to accommodate several large purchase orders that are expected to be received in the near future as well as serve as a central distribution point of finished product storage for our customers. This new facility is 85,000 square feet and will also house a new automated bottling line that is on order and being built to our specifications. This new facility will increase the total square feet we have under production to 109,000 square feet (e.g., Initial Facility - 11,500 Square Feet and the new Second Facility is 12,500 square feet).'
The new facility will house a new automated bottling line that can bottle between 60 to 80 bottles a minute. With the new line, AZ Custom Water will also be able to produce flavored and alkaline water products which are in high demand by our current and new customers. The monthly rent for this new location will be approximately $26,500 USD per month. The new facility is set to be in full operation by the end of August 2021 and will expand our operational production floor space by 400%.
Ms. Gavin (President and CEO of the Company) further stated…' The continued and ongoing growth of the bottled water market in Arizona and in the Southwest is driving the continued expansion of our facilities in the first part of 2021. We expect to hit record revenues in FYE 2021 and break this record in FYE 2022 with higher ongoing profit margins due to high productivity and the low cost per unit performance capabilities of the new automated bottling line to be housed in the new facility that is under construction. This should drive projected revenues even higher due to our increased production capabilities, the ability to produce and offer new products to our clients, and also store them for our customers until they need them delivered.'
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare