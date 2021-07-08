Winnebago Industries Announces Jil Littlejohn Bostick as Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Littlejohn Bostick will join Winnebago Industries after more than 20 years of corporate and non-profit leadership experience. Most recently, she served as the Director of Inclusion and Diversity at Hubbell Incorporated, an international electronic products manufacturer. During her time there, Littlejohn Bostick developed an integrated DEI strategy that enabled leaders to build inclusive teams and environments. Prior to that, she served as the youngest member of Greenville, South Carolina’s City Council and the first female President and CEO of the Urban League of the Upstate. She has also worked as the Executive Director & CEO for the YWCA of Greenville.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, announced today that effective July 12, 2021, Jil Littlejohn Bostick will be joining Winnebago Industries as Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. In this newly created role, Littlejohn Bostick will partner with key stakeholders to advance DEI programs and initiatives at Winnebago Industries and will lead the execution of the overall DEI strategy and roadmap. Littlejohn Bostick will report directly to Winnebago Industries Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Corporate Responsibility & President, Winnebago Industries Foundation Stacy Bogart.

Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe commented, “We are very excited to welcome Jil, an experienced and accomplished DEI Leader, to our Winnebago Industries team. As a company, we remain committed to living our core values and building a culture that embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion. Over the past several years, we have made great progress accelerating the actions necessary to building a stronger, inclusive culture and we look forward to Jil continuing that momentum as we move forward in our DEI journey.”

Winnebago Industries has continued to advance its DEI strategic framework at all levels with recent board of director appointments, leadership training, inclusion surveys, focus groups and signing the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion commitment.

Bogart commented, “Littlejohn Bostick has an impressive track record of building inclusive teams and environments. While at Winnebago Industries, she will champion awareness, understanding, allyship, and advocacy across the organization and work closely with the corporate responsibility team on community partnerships. We look forward to the collective action she will lead on our Winnebago Industries team.”

Littlejohn Bostick studied Cross Cultural Communications at the University of Seville in Spain before going on to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree in Intercultural Business at Wofford College. She earned her MBA from Webster University.

