Fleet Management Market worth $33.9 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Fleet Management Market by Solution (Operations Management, Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostics, Performance Management, Fleet Analytics and Reporting), Service (Professional and Managed), Deployment Type, Fleet Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size to grow from USD 20.6 Billion in 2021 to USD 33.9 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to a competitive and diverse market.

The market includes a high growth rate for the adoption of cloud computing and analytics, declining hardware and IoT connectivity costs, a growing need for operational efficiency, and recent government mandates. However, there are significant growth opportunities for Fleet Management vendors. Small firms and startups are also marking their presence in the Fleet Management Market by providing their offerings across the world. The fleet management industry is gradually adopting advanced technologies, and various fleet organizations are undertaking green initiatives to reduce environmental impact and increase the overall fleet efficiency.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fleet Management Market"

358 – Tables

45 – Figures

285 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1020

The fleet analytics and reporting segment to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period

In the Fleet Management Market by solution, the fleet analytics and reporting segment is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Fleet management solutions aim at reducing risks, improving safety and security, monitoring fleets, and optimizing fleet operations. They help in reducing the total cost of ownership, protecting investments in assets, assisting asset inventory management, facilitating preventative maintenance in compliance with vehicles' Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) guidelines, and reducing repair costs by improving fleet safety.