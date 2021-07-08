checkAd

Littelfuse and Hirtenberger Automotive Safety Announce Product Development Joint Venture

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 17:00  |  29   |   |   

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, and Hirtenberger Automotive Safety, announced today a product development joint venture referred to as PYTIC, or Pyro Technology for Intelligent Circuit Disconnection. PYTIC is focused on the development and distribution of new and innovative products for eMobility applications and other industrial electrical energy storage applications. This joint venture leverages the best of the companies’ combined electrical expertise. Through this collaboration, PYTIC has jointly developed a highly innovative product, the Pyro Safety Module (PSM). The PYTIC PSM is currently offered for today’s most advanced electric vehicles, including the 500V and 1,000V power classes. The PSM’s most important advantage over other products in the market is its even faster detection of the overcurrent event and thus a significantly faster and safer disconnection of the battery from the rest of the vehicle. This means that vehicle fires and electric shocks to passengers and rescue forces can be avoided in the best possible way. As hybrid-electric vehicles and fully electric vehicles are seeing tremendous growth across passenger car and commercial vehicle applications, there continues to be strong demand for safe, reliable products within these markets. PYTIC seeks to be the supplier-partner of choice for products that monitor and disconnect electrical energy storage systems for vehicles and other industrial applications.

“With the development of the PYTIC joint venture, we are excited to see the Littelfuse and Hirtenberger teams working together to bring innovative, value-added technology solutions to customers across the global electric vehicle market,” said Alexander Conrad, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Passenger Vehicle Business, Littelfuse. “By bringing together the strengths of our two companies, we are well-positioned to co-develop state-of-the-art products consistent with our long-term strategy to grow in the EV market.”

“The formation of the PYTIC joint venture represents a strong, strategic partnership focused on bringing the best solutions to our collective customers,” said Markus Haidenbauer, CEO of Orasis Industries, parent company of Hirtenberger Automotive Safety. “With the unparalleled expertise of our two companies working together, we are able to offer the precision, protection, productivity and performance that customers demand.”

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 12,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets — everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

About Hirtenberger Automotive Safety

Hirtenberger Automotive Safety (HAS), headquartered in Hirtenberg, Austria, develops and manufactures pyrotechnical products and solutions for safety-related applications, especially in the automotive industry. Our core products are pyrotechnic igniters for several applications, micro gas generators and actuators for occupant protection systems, actuators for pedestrian protection systems as well as circuit breakers and circuit closers for electric vehicles. Learn more at hirtenberger.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

