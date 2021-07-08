checkAd

Montefiore Health System and Humana Sign Multi-Year Agreement Offering In-Network Coverage for Medicare Advantage Members

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 17:00  |  23   |   |   

Montefiore Health System, one of New York’s premier academic health systems, and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), have signed a multi-year agreement that gives Humana Medicare Advantage members in-network access to Montefiore Health System.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005594/en/

The agreement, which became effective July 1, includes Montefiore Health System’s 10 hospitals, more than 200 outpatient sites and approximately 4,000 physicians and 5,450 nurses across the Bronx, Westchester, and the Hudson Valley.

“We’re excited to team with Montefiore to significantly expand the number of high-quality health care facilities and practitioners available to our current and future members,” said Julie Mascari, Humana’s Northeast Region Medicare President. “Montefiore has a 25-plus year track record of improving population health and, together, we will look for ways to continue to improve the health and well-being of our growing Medicare population, as well as the community at large.”

“Humana’s national reputation as an insurance company is focused on improving the health and well-being of the people they serve. This aligns with our work -- day in and day out -- to improve the health of the communities we serve,” said Stephen Rosenthal, Senior Vice President, Population Health Management for the Montefiore Health System. “This is the initial opportunity for our communities to have access to coverage through Humana, and we look forward to working together to ensure access to high quality care for those we serve, together.”

About Montefiore Health System

Montefiore Health System is one of New York’s premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley. It is comprised of 10 hospitals, including the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and more than 200 outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information please visit www.montefiore.org. Follow us on Twitter and view us on Facebook and YouTube.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Other providers are available in the Humana network. The provider may also contract with other Plans.

Y0040_GCHL9HHEN_C

Humana Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Montefiore Health System and Humana Sign Multi-Year Agreement Offering In-Network Coverage for Medicare Advantage Members Montefiore Health System, one of New York’s premier academic health systems, and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), have signed a multi-year agreement that gives Humana Medicare Advantage members in-network access to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21
Humana Hiring up to 200 Seasonal Positions in Louisville
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21
29.06.21
28.06.21
Humana Names Susan Diamond as Chief Financial Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21
23.06.21
17.06.21
16.06.21
15.06.21
West Virginia PEIA Renews Humana as Health Insurer for Retirees
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.06.21
Humana Announces Agreement to Acquire onehome
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten