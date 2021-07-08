checkAd

Resource Label Group acquired by Ares Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 17:02  |  31   |   |   

Resource Label Group, LLC (“Resource Label”), a full service provider of pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry announced today the completion of a merger agreement with funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”). Resource Label was previously a portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital and TPG Growth.

“Ares is the right partner at the right time. Joining with Ares is an exciting change for our customers and team members as we move to accelerate growth and expand the RLG family,” said Mike Apperson, President and CEO of Resource Label Group. “Ares brings a wealth of resources and expertise that will further enhance the value and solutions we provide our customers. Our team is energized by the opportunity ahead of us.”

Resource Label Group’s executive management team, led by Apperson, will continue to guide the company with a clear emphasis on growth and building additional capabilities in the label and packaging sector. Resource Label recently completed its 19th acquisition in May 2021 and now operates nineteen key manufacturing locations in North America.

“We’re excited to partner with Resource Label Group, an innovator and leader in one of the most attractive segments within the packaging industry,” stated Natasha Li, Partner in the Ares Private Equity Group. “We believe that the business is poised for strong organic and inorganic growth due to its value proposition to its customers, its thoughtful business diversification and strong management team. We look forward to supporting Mike and the team in executing on a compelling growth strategy.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Resource Label Group, LLC

Resource Label Group, LLC is a leading pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC manufacturer with diverse product offerings for the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology industries. With nineteen manufacturing locations across the U.S. and Canada, Resource Label Group, LLC provides national leadership and scale to deliver capabilities, technologies, systems and creative solutions that customers require.

Headquartered in Franklin, TN, Resource Label Group, LLC employs over 1400 associates in the U.S. and Canada. For additional information, visit www.resourcelabel.com.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2021, including the acquisition of Landmark Partners, which closed June 2, 2021, and the acquisition of Black Creek Group, which closed July 1, 2021, Ares Management's global platform had approximately $239 billion of assets under management with approximately 2,000 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com. Follow Ares on Twitter @Ares_Management.

Ares Management Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Resource Label Group acquired by Ares Management Resource Label Group, LLC (“Resource Label”), a full service provider of pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry announced today the completion of a merger agreement with funds managed by the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.07.21
01.07.21
30.06.21
24.06.21
24.06.21
22.06.21
Ares Launches the Ares Charitable Foundation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.06.21
09.06.21