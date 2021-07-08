checkAd

Wells Fargo Names Bei Ling as Head of Human Resources

08.07.2021   

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that Bei Ling will join the company on Oct. 1 as head of Human Resources. She will report to CEO Charlie Scharf and serve on the company’s Operating Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005635/en/

Headshot of Bei Ling (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Ling joins Wells Fargo from JPMorgan Chase, where she was most recently managing director and global head of Talent Development and Total Rewards. In this capacity, Ling was accountable for driving strategy and implementation across multiple global functions, including leadership development and succession planning, learning, career development, compensation, benefits, and workforce data and analytics. At the same time, Ling also served as head of Human Resources for the Commercial Bank, leading end-to-end human capital strategy and programs for the business.

At Wells Fargo, Ling will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s human capital strategy.

“Bei is an accomplished human resources leader with a deep commitment to the employee experience,” Scharf said. “She will work closely with me and the Operating Committee to build a world-class culture and foster an inclusive environment to attract, develop, engage, and retain the best talent.”

During her eight years at JPMorgan Chase, Ling led a number of enterprisewide transformation initiatives. She built out capabilities for Human Resources, including the regulatory and control function and workforce analytics team. She also led the adoption of a compensation framework with stronger linkage to performance and accountability. Most recently, she helped redefine the company’s talent strategy with a greater emphasis on being employee-centric and digitally enabled. A strong advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DE&I, Ling was also actively engaged in a variety of DE&I initiatives, including co-chairing the company’s Asian Executive Forum.

Prior to JPMorgan Chase, Ling served as deputy head of Human Resources at PNC Financial Services. At PNC, she led a number of large-scale HR initiatives, including the merger of PNC and National City and a redesign of the bank’s talent programs. Ling also co-chaired PNC’s Management Committee. Prior to this, Ling worked at Merrill Lynch in both Human Resources and Global Finance.

A graduate of Beijing University in China, Ling earned her master’s degree in business administration from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. She is currently a board member of the Financial Health Network and International House.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies and small businesses in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-LO

