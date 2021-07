Regarding the resignation of a member of the Supervisory Board Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.07.2021, 17:00 | 23 | 0 | 0 08.07.2021, 17:00 | On July 08, 2021 the request of Romus Jarulaitis, a member of the Supervisory Board of AB Žemaitijos Pienas, to be removed from the position of a member of the Supervisory Board was received. The request will be examined and resolved in accordance with the procedure established by legal acts. Lawyer Gintaras Keliauskas Tel. 868718399





