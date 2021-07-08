checkAd

Realty ONE Group Opens New Offices At Record Pace In Q2

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
The UNBrokerage See More Impressive Growth in First Half of 2021

LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE Of the fastest growing franchisors today, is reporting outstanding growth in the first half of 2021 with sales volume up nearly 100% over last year and new offices opening at a record pace, up nearly 200% in the second quarter of the year alone.

"We've invested significantly in ensuring we can sign new offices. opening them quickly and efficiently to jumpstart our Broker/Owners and our Realty ONE Group real estate pros' success," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "And it's their success that keeps the industry talking and fuels our substantial growth, feeds our COOLTURE and open new doors for so many people within Realty ONE Group and in communities globally."

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, also reports transaction count up 61% in Q2 (54% YOY), and new real estate professionals added up 25% year over year with 3,336 joining Realty ONE Group this year. The company has also sold 46 new franchises this year, announcing in the last few months that it will also launch in Singapore and Spain.

"More than just the numbers, it's that we continue to find the right business partners who believe in our business model, brand and COOLTURE and together, we're only strengthening our global network," said Vinnie Tracey, Realty ONE Group's President.

 The UNBrokerage has more than 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 300 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and just announced it has sold the franchise rights to Singapore and Spain. As a sign of its appeal and record growth, the company was named a Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review and was once again named the No. 1 Fastest Growing 100%-Commission company on Entrepreneur's Fastest Growing Worldwide Franchise list of 2021.

About Realty ONE Group 
Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 16,000 real estate professionals in over 300+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

