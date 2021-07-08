checkAd

Sustainability Concerns to Drive Sales of Packaging Coatings at 6% through 2031 Fact.MR Study

- 170 Pages Market Research Survey by Fact MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider, Highlights Key Factors Enabling Packaging Coating Market Growth

- The packaging coating market survey offers insights into chief growth drivers and restrains impacting the overall growth trajectory. The survey also provides insights into competitive landscape of global packaging coating market, identifying the key market players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by Fact.MR, the sales of packaging coating market experienced a 3.6% in 2021. The global market increased at a 5.7% CAGR during its historical period. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Overall sales in 2021 will surpass US$ 3.1 Bn in 2021.

The sales for packaging coating has witnessed a significant growth in developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and Canada due to developed infrastructure. The rising demand for packaging coating from food and beverage industry is expected to create sales opportunities.

Consumers demand nutrition, aroma, and taste therefore has encouraged manufacturers across food industry to focus on advanced packaging solutions. Consequently, there is high focus on developing novel packaging technologies which will create prospects for packaging coating sales in the coming years.

With the food and beverages industry forecast to expand at a steady pace, packaging coating producers will register increasing prospects to capitalize on. As per Fact MR, the demand for polyurethane coatings will rise in response to focus on flexible packaging solutions.

Besides food packaging, application is expected to rise across diverse sectors. The report highlights that the demand for packaging electronic goods will emerge as a chief growth driver in the coming years. Sales within the category are expected to reach US$231 mn by the end of 2031.

The global packaging coating sales is also rising owing to increasing spending on modern lifestyle and demand for fancy packaging.

 "Key players in the market are investing in environmental friendly product as consumers are actively becoming aware and stringent regulation from government bodies. Focus on offering improved sustainability will remain a key growth driver in the future," says the Fact.MR analyst.

