50+ Companies to Present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13th - 15th, 2021
RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Access to Giving - an investor conference themed around investor education and advocacy begins next week, July 13th - 15th, 2021. More than 50 companies are scheduled to conduct virtual presentations over the three-day period as well as 1x1 meetings with qualified investors throughout the event.
John Hope Bryant, guest host on CNBC and CEO of Operation HOPE will deliver the keynote to kick off the conference on Tuesday, July 13th at 9 am ET. Three educational panels will also take place over the three days at 11 am each day. The panels are as follows:
Tuesday, July 13th, 2021
Panel: ESG
Speakers: Andy Behar, CEO, As You Sow and Dr. Christine Chow, IHS Markit
Wednesday, July 14th, 2021
Panel: Pledge 1% - How Companies & VCs/Investors Can Leverage Equity for Social Impact
Speakers: Jan D'Alesandro, Tim Connors and Jessica Lindl
Thursday, July 15th, 2021
Panel: Human Capital
Speakers: Starla Sampaco, Nihad Karabernou McBride and Georgia Homsany
A live webcast, including audio, video, and presentation slides, will be accessible for registered participants here. Interested parties unable to watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available here as well following the conclusion of the event.
Join us and gain an understanding and potential trends and key value drivers across a wide array of industries. If you are a qualified investor, register here and pledge to take meetings. If you're new to the investment world, come listen to some presentations, panels, and learn more.
The full agenda can be found here, and the full event website can be found here.
To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email Angie Goertz or call 919-228-6240.
Companies registered to date:
|Organization
|Ticker
|Website
|Acer Therapeutics
|ACER
|http://www.acertx.com
|Addex Therapeutics Ltd.
|ADXN
|https://www.addextherapeutics.com/en/
|Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
|AGRX
|https://agiletherapeutics.com/
|Alpha Cognition
|ACOG
|https://www.alphacognition.com/
|Altigen Communications
|ATGN
|https://www.altigen.com/
|ARCA biopharma, Inc.
|ABIO
|https://arcabio.com/
|Auddia Inc.
|AUUD
|https://auddia.com/
|AYRO Inc
|AYRO
|http://www.ayro.com
|Basanite Industries
|BASA
|https://www.basaniteindustries.com/
|Biomerica
|BMRA
|https://www.biomerica.com/
|BK Technologies
|BKTI
|http://www.bktechnologies.com
|Blessed Bites
|PRIVATE
|https://www.theblessedbites.com/
|Blue Star Foods
|BSFC
|https://www.bluestarfoods.com/
|BriaCell Therapeutics Co
|BCTX
|https://briacell.com/
|Brooklyn Immunotherapeutics
|BTX
|https://www.brooklynitx.com/
|Data Storage Corporation
|DTST
|https://www.datastoragecorp.com/
|Delcath Systems Inc.
|DCTH
|http://delcath.com
|Diamcor Mining Inc.
|DMIFF
|http://www.diamcormining.com/
|Dolphin Entertainment Inc.
|DLPN
|https://www.dolphinentertainment.com
|Flux Power Holdings
|FLUX
|http://www.fluxpower.com
|Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers
|GBNH
|https://www.greenbrooktms.com/
|HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (HAVLF)
|HAVLF
|https://havnlife.com/
|Hollywall Entertainment
|HWAL
|https://hollywall.com/
|Issuer Direct Corporation
|ISDR
|https://www.issuerdirect.com
|Issuer Pixel
|PRIVATE
|https://issuerpixel.com/
|Item 9 Labs Corp. (INLB)
|INLB
|https://www.item9labscorp.com/
|Know Labs, Inc. (KNWN)
|KNWN
|https://www.knowlabs.co/
|LexaGene
|LXXGF
|https://lexagene.com/
|Mechanical Technology, Incorporated
|MKTY
|https://www.mechtech.com/
|Metamaterial, Inc.
|MMATF
|https://metamaterial.com/
|Miravo Healthcare
|MRVFF
|https://www.miravohealthcare.com/
|Nemaura Medical
|NMRD
|https://nemauramedical.com/
|Nephros, Inc.
|NEPH
|https://www.nephros.com/
|NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp.
|NMTC
|https://n1mtc.com/
|NLS Pharmaceuticals
|NLSP
|https://nlspharma.com/
|Oblong Inc.
|OBLG
|https://www.oblong.com/
|Panbela Therapeutics, Inc.
|PBLA
|https://panbela.com/
|Petros Pharmaceuticals
|PTPI
|https://www.petrospharma.com/
|POSaBIT Systems Corporation
|POSAF
|https://www.posabit.com/
|Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|PCSA
|https://processapharmaceuticals.com/
|ProPhase Labs, Inc.
|PRPH
|https://www.prophaselabs.com/
|Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.
|PTIX
|https://protagenic.com/
|Quality Online Education Group Inc.
|QOEG
|http://qualityonline.education
|Quipt Home Medical
|QIPT
|https://www.protechhomemedical.com/
|Soligenix, Inc.
|SNGX
|http://www.soligenix.com
|Star Equity Holdings
|STRR
|https://www.starequity.com/home
|Tego Cyber Inc.
|TGCB
|https://tegocyber.com
|Thunderbird Entertainment
|THBRF
|http://thunderbird.tv/
|TraQiQ Inc.
|TRIQ
|https://www.traqiq.com/
|Uncommon Giving Corporation
|PRIVATE
|https://uncommon.today/
|Verb Technology Company
|VERB
|http://www.verb.tech
|Wellteq
|WTEQ
|https://wellteq.co/
|Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.
|WINT
|http://www.windtreetx.com
About Access to Giving
Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th - 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1's with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.
About Issuer Direct Corporation
Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id. ™, empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.
Contact Information:
Angie Goertz, Vice President of Events
Issuer Direct Corporation
Office: (919) 228-6240
Email: Angie.Goertz@IssuerDirect.com
SOURCE: Access to Giving - Issuer Direct
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654764/50-Companies-to-Present-at-the-Acces ...
