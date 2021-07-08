checkAd

U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Announces Levi Strauss & Co and Their Legacy Brands as New Members

Memphis, TN (ots) - NEWS RELEASE BY U.S. COTTON TRUST PROTOCOL

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol welcomes new members Levi Strauss & Co, one of
the most recognizable denim companies worldwide, and their legacy brands
Levi's®, Dockers®, Denizen® by

Levi's®, and Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM)

More than 90 percent of Levi Strauss & Co's products are cotton-based. The
company has committed to sourcing 100 percent more sustainably grown cotton
focusing on decreasing water use, cutting carbon emissions, and reducing
fertilizer and pesticide use. This corporate

commitment to more sustainable and resilient cotton sourcing is part of a
broader internal initiative designed to move the company toward a more
sustainable and circular product strategy.

"At Levi Strauss & Co., the quality and sustainability of the cotton we use is
critical to our business and important to our customers," said Jeffrey Hogue,
Chief Sustainability Officer, Levi Strauss & Co. "Membership in the U.S. Cotton
Trust Protocol will be an important step and a key partnership in our efforts to
source 100 percent more sustainably grown cotton."

The Trust Protocol will aid Levi Strauss & Co.'s efforts by providing verified
data on sustainability practices from U.S. cotton growers and access to
aggregate year-over-year data on critical metrics including water use,
greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, soil carbon, soil loss and land use
