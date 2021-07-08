U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Announces Levi Strauss & Co and Their Legacy Brands as New Members

More than 90 percent of Levi Strauss & Co's products are cotton-based. Thecompany has committed to sourcing 100 percent more sustainably grown cottonfocusing on decreasing water use, cutting carbon emissions, and reducingfertilizer and pesticide use. This corporatecommitment to more sustainable and resilient cotton sourcing is part of abroader internal initiative designed to move the company toward a moresustainable and circular product strategy."At Levi Strauss & Co., the quality and sustainability of the cotton we use iscritical to our business and important to our customers," said Jeffrey Hogue,Chief Sustainability Officer, Levi Strauss & Co. "Membership in the U.S. CottonTrust Protocol will be an important step and a key partnership in our efforts tosource 100 percent more sustainably grown cotton."The Trust Protocol will aid Levi Strauss & Co.'s efforts by providing verifieddata on sustainability practices from U.S. cotton growers and access toaggregate year-over-year data on critical metrics including water use,greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, soil carbon, soil loss and land useefficiency (https://u.newsdirect.com/JMnBCQIxEAXQrcGTTYy5Cx71YBfZOGQDYf6S-YPe7MEObMQerMFGBD0-3v2xmd71eHmdnvlz2J4XcvV9ShzhDC8gYTuMmsLlL_mdrANEQRfqja1rVVNvLtkMYUWloPc8Y2Q2WJpMr77E_A0AAP__XuWfPMRaKGCa9VWlMnsD_xYMS1V-2bKXGT8CFg) https://u.newsdirect.com/JMnBCQIxEAXQrcGTTYy5Cx71YBfZOGQDYf6S-YPe7MEObMQerMFGBD0-3v2xmd71eHmdnvlz2J4XcvV9ShzhDC8gYTuMmsLlL_mdrANEQRfqja1rVVNvLtkMYUWloPc8Y2Q2WJpMr77E_A0AAP__XuWfPMRaKGCa9VWlMnsD_xYMS1V-2bKXGT8CFg Levi Strauss (https://u.newsdirect.com/JMnBCQIxEAXQrcGTTYy5Cx71YBfZOGQDYf6S-YPe7MEObMQerMFGBD0-3v2xmd71eHmdnvlz2J4XcvV9ShzhDC8gYTuMmsLlL_mdrANEQRfqja1rVVNvLtkMYUWloPc8Y2Q2WJpMr77E_A0AAP__XuWfPMRaKGCa9VWlMnsD_xYMS1V-2bKXGT8CFg) & (https://u.newsdirect.com/JMnBCQIxEAXQrcGTTYy5Cx71YBfZOGQDYf6S-YPe7MEObMQerMFGBD0-3v2xmd71eHmdnvlz2J4XcvV9ShzhDC8gYTuMmsLlL_mdrANEQRfqja1rVVNvLtkMYUWloPc8Y2Q2WJpMr77E_A0AAP__XuWfPMRaKGCa9VWlMnsD_xYMS1V-2bKXGT8CFg)Co will also participate in the pilot phase of the (https://u.newsdirect.com/JMnBCQIxEAXQrcGTTYy5Cx71YBfZOGQDYf6S-YPe7MEObMQerMFGBD0-3v2xmd71eHmdnvlz2J4XcvV9ShzhDC8gYTuMmsLlL_mdrANEQRfqja1rVVNvLtkMYUWloPc8Y2Q2WJpMr77E_A0AAP__XuWfPMRaKGCa9VWlMnsD_xYMS1V-2bKXGT8CFg) Protocol Credit Mana (https://u.newsdirect.com/JMnBCQIxEAXQrcGTTYy5Cx71YBfZOGQDYf6S-YPe7MEObMQerMFGBD0-3v2xmd71eHmdnvlz2J4XcvV9ShzhDC8g

Memphis, TN (ots) - NEWS RELEASE BY U.S. COTTON TRUST PROTOCOL The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol welcomes new members Levi Strauss & Co, one of the most recognizable denim companies worldwide, and their legacy brands Levi's®, Dockers®, Denizen® by Levi's®, and Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM)

U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Announces Levi Strauss & Co and Their Legacy Brands as New Members

NEWS RELEASE BY U.S. COTTON TRUST PROTOCOL The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol welcomes new members Levi Strauss & Co, one of the most recognizable denim companies worldwide, and their legacy brands Levi's®, Dockers®, Denizen® by Levi's®, and …



