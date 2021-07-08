U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Announces Levi Strauss & Co and Their Legacy Brands as New Members
Memphis, TN (ots) - NEWS RELEASE BY U.S. COTTON TRUST PROTOCOL
The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol welcomes new members Levi Strauss & Co, one of
the most recognizable denim companies worldwide, and their legacy brands
Levi's®, Dockers®, Denizen® by
Levi's®, and Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM)
The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol welcomes new members Levi Strauss & Co, one of
the most recognizable denim companies worldwide, and their legacy brands
Levi's®, Dockers®, Denizen® by
Levi's®, and Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM)
More than 90 percent of Levi Strauss & Co's products are cotton-based. The
company has committed to sourcing 100 percent more sustainably grown cotton
focusing on decreasing water use, cutting carbon emissions, and reducing
fertilizer and pesticide use. This corporate
commitment to more sustainable and resilient cotton sourcing is part of a
broader internal initiative designed to move the company toward a more
sustainable and circular product strategy.
"At Levi Strauss & Co., the quality and sustainability of the cotton we use is
critical to our business and important to our customers," said Jeffrey Hogue,
Chief Sustainability Officer, Levi Strauss & Co. "Membership in the U.S. Cotton
Trust Protocol will be an important step and a key partnership in our efforts to
source 100 percent more sustainably grown cotton."
The Trust Protocol will aid Levi Strauss & Co.'s efforts by providing verified
data on sustainability practices from U.S. cotton growers and access to
aggregate year-over-year data on critical metrics including water use,
greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, soil carbon, soil loss and land use
efficiency
ObMQerMFGBD0-3v2xmd71eHmdnvlz2J4XcvV9ShzhDC8gYTuMmsLlL_mdrANEQRfqja1rVVNvLtkMYUW
loPc8Y2Q2WJpMr77E_A0AAP__XuWfPMRaKGCa9VWlMnsD_xYMS1V-2bKXGT8CFg) https://u.newsd
irect.com/JMnBCQIxEAXQrcGTTYy5Cx71YBfZOGQDYf6S-YPe7MEObMQerMFGBD0-3v2xmd71eHmdnv
lz2J4XcvV9ShzhDC8gYTuMmsLlL_mdrANEQRfqja1rVVNvLtkMYUWloPc8Y2Q2WJpMr77E_A0AAP__Xu
WfPMRaKGCa9VWlMnsD_xYMS1V-2bKXGT8CFg Levi Strauss (https://u.newsdirect.com/JMnB
CQIxEAXQrcGTTYy5Cx71YBfZOGQDYf6S-YPe7MEObMQerMFGBD0-3v2xmd71eHmdnvlz2J4XcvV9Shzh
DC8gYTuMmsLlL_mdrANEQRfqja1rVVNvLtkMYUWloPc8Y2Q2WJpMr77E_A0AAP__XuWfPMRaKGCa9VWl
MnsD_xYMS1V-2bKXGT8CFg) & (https://u.newsdirect.com/JMnBCQIxEAXQrcGTTYy5Cx71YBfZ
OGQDYf6S-YPe7MEObMQerMFGBD0-3v2xmd71eHmdnvlz2J4XcvV9ShzhDC8gYTuMmsLlL_mdrANEQRfq
ja1rVVNvLtkMYUWloPc8Y2Q2WJpMr77E_A0AAP__XuWfPMRaKGCa9VWlMnsD_xYMS1V-2bKXGT8CFg)
Co will also participate in the pilot phase of the (https://u.newsdirect.com/JMn
BCQIxEAXQrcGTTYy5Cx71YBfZOGQDYf6S-YPe7MEObMQerMFGBD0-3v2xmd71eHmdnvlz2J4XcvV9Shz
hDC8gYTuMmsLlL_mdrANEQRfqja1rVVNvLtkMYUWloPc8Y2Q2WJpMr77E_A0AAP__XuWfPMRaKGCa9VW
lMnsD_xYMS1V-2bKXGT8CFg) Protocol Credit Mana (https://u.newsdirect.com/JMnBCQIx
