Neuromodulation Devices Market to exceed US$ 11.7 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR 8.4%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the neuromodulation devices market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The neuromodulation devices market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the neuromodulation devices market. The neuromodulation devices market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the neuromodulation devices market at the global and regional levels. Neuromodulation devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021-2027 to exceed US$ 11.7 billion by 2027.

Market Overview  

Even during the pandemic demand for neurostimulation devices have witnessed growth as respiratory stimulations like vagus nerve stimulations have a chance to be a valuable treatment for the respiratory disease that has caused the pandemic. 20.4% adults were suffering from chronic pain in the United States in 2019, and 7.4% of them had chronic pain that effected their daily lifestyle. Neuromodulators are promising long term pain management for chronic conditions. By dosing patients with different amplitudes, pulse forms and frequencies of electrical currents, neuromodulators can be beneficial for all kinds of chronic pains. Additionally, unlike side effects from painkiller drugs, neuromodulation is reversible and typically harmless to the nervous system. All these features are increasing the popularity of the neuromodulation device market and successful clinical trials are also boosting people's confidence. Taking all these factors into account, the market is estimated to grow at its highest during the forecasted period.

COVID-19 Impact

The neuromodulation devices market is expected to grow after the COVID-19 outbreak as the pandemic is causing a rise in chronic diseases like spinal problem, epilepsy, depression etc. within the population. Even though the market was predicted to grow even before the covid pandemic, this pandemic has only helped the neuromodulation devices market to grow. The vagus nerve stimulation is one of the highest used application to treat covid related respiratory problems. According to a report by Narayana Health 14% of all Covid infected patients will have pneumonia (an inflammation due to infection in one or both lung's air sacs). This treatment involves delivering electrical pulses to the vagus nerve to cure the acute respiratory disease. Due to this there is a huge rise in investments in both private and public hospitals for neurology applications to help treat the illness.

