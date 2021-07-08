checkAd

Cinedigm Announces Forgiveness of $2.2 Million Paycheck Protection Program Loan

Autor: Accesswire
08.07.2021, 17:30  |  22   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today that the Company has received forgiveness of approximately $2.2 million of loan proceeds and accrued interest ("PPP Loan") previously carried under the Paycheck …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today that the Company has received forgiveness of approximately $2.2 million of loan proceeds and accrued interest ("PPP Loan") previously carried under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). On July 7, 2021, Cinedigm received notice from East West Bank PPP, the lender of the Company's "PPP" loan, that the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") approved the forgiveness of the PPP loan in its entirety, and that East West Bank has applied the funds and paid off the principal and interest of the PPP loan in full.

Gary Loffredo, President, Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel of Cinedigm stated: "We are very pleased to receive the notice of forgiveness of our entire PPP loan and associated interest. We remain grateful for the financial support that the CARES Act provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This helped Cinedigm move into a very solid position now financially with virtually no debt and a fast-growing streaming business."

Foto: Accesswire

About Cinedigm:

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

PRESS CONTACT FOR CIDM:
High Touch Investor Relations
Cinedigm@htir.net

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654769/Cinedigm-Announces-Forgiveness-of-22 ...

Cinedigm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Cinedigm Corporation (CIDM) noch investieren ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cinedigm Announces Forgiveness of $2.2 Million Paycheck Protection Program Loan LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today that the Company has received forgiveness of approximately $2.2 million of loan proceeds and accrued interest ("PPP Loan") previously carried under the Paycheck …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
Stria Lithium Inc. Announces Change of Business Transaction
Angle PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Global Self Storage to Exhibit Global MaxManagement at the Inside Self Storage World Expo, July ...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Twelve-Year Lease at Port of Catoosa, OK Industrial ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Diamond Drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-d'Or, ...
Home Bistro, Inc. Acquires Model Meals
ALT 5 Sigma Names Richard Groome as Executive Chairman
IIOT-OXYS, Inc. Announces Chandran Seshagiri Successfully Completes CTO Term, Continues as Advisory ...
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:30 Uhr
02:05 Uhr
07.07.21
30.06.21
25.06.21
24.06.21
17.06.21
15.06.21
14.06.21