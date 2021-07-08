checkAd

Missouri American Water Invests $1.3 Million in Mexico Water Main Upgrades

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 17:44  |  20   |   |   

Missouri American Water will invest $1.3 million in water system improvements to enhance the reliability of water service to Mexico customers. Beginning in July, the utility will upgrade 5,800 feet of water mains through four projects.

“Our team of experts work hard to maintain and improve our water system to deliver high quality water service to the residents of Mexico,” said Patrick Kelley, manager of operations for Missouri American Water in Mexico. “This year’s investments further demonstrate our commitment to upgrade aging water pipes to support the public and economic health of our city.”

The four water main projects, which will replace and upsize the pipes, will enhance the reliability of water service Missouri American Water provides to customers in the Mexico District.

  • E. Holt-MLK-Lafayette is a project that will upgrade the existing 4-inch and 6-inch cast iron main with approximately 1,700 feet of 8-inch main:
    • East Holt St from Christy St Drive west 780-feet to Green Blvd
    • Martin Luther King Dr from East Holt St 590-feet to the park on MLK
    • Lafayette St 330-feet east from MLK tying back in past the existing hydrant. Including all crossings, hydrants, valves, and services within the scope of the project.
  • NS Rail Road is a project that will replace the existing 10-inch cast iron main installed in 1960 along the NS Rail Road with approximately 1,700 feet of 12-inch main to upgrade a main feed for our system delivery.
  • N. Jeffries St-Baker St-Cleveland St is a project that will upgrade the existing 2-inch cast iron main with approximately 1,800 feet of 8-inch main:
    • North Jeffries St from MacFarlane St Drive 650-feet to the end.
    • Baker Street from N. Jeffries St 700-feet east to N. Craig St.
    • Cleveland St from Baker St south 450-feet to MacFarlane St.
  • S. Olive Street is also a project that will replace the existing 2-inch cast iron main with approximately 525-feet of 8-inch main from W. High St. to Clay St. Including all crossings, hydrants, valves, and services within the scope of the project.

Work on these projects generally will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weather-pending, the projects are expected to be completed by late fall, with restoration of any disturbed land to be completed afterward.

During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower-than-normal water pressure. For more information, contact Missouri American Water at 866-430-0820.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

American Water

With a history dating to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Missouri American Water Invests $1.3 Million in Mexico Water Main Upgrades Missouri American Water will invest $1.3 million in water system improvements to enhance the reliability of water service to Mexico customers. Beginning in July, the utility will upgrade 5,800 feet of water mains through four projects. “Our team of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Buyer Consortium Warns Hollysys Shareholders Not to Be Misled by Company’s Continuing Incomplete ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:55 Uhr
06.07.21
01.07.21
30.06.21
29.06.21
25.06.21
24.06.21
23.06.21
23.06.21
21.06.21