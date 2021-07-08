JCDecaux Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A. Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.07.2021, 17:41 | 17 | 0 | 0 08.07.2021, 17:41 | Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A. Paris, July 8th, 2021 – Under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDecaux S.A. (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2021: 34,908 shares

€4,371,849.35

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,392

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,519

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 507,413 shares for €10,217,645.20

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 547,505 shares for €11,132,225.53 As a reminder: the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st, 2020 on the liquidity account: 75,000 shares

€3,467,761.46

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,494

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,655

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 559,442 shares for € 9,270,963.29

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 649,442 shares for € 11,237,091.88 the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 0 share

€5,000,000. The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice. Key Figures for JCDecaux 2019 revenue: €3,890m

Present in 3,890 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

A daily audience of more than 890 million people in more than 80 countries

13,210 employees

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy) JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good index and the MSCI and CDP 'A List' rankings

1,061,630 advertising panels worldwide

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (517,800 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 160 airports and 270 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (379,970 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (136,750 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (636,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (260,700 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (69,490 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,760 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,510 advertising panels)



For more information about JCDecaux, please visit: www.jcdecaux.com

Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube Communications Department: Albert Asseraf

+33 (0)1 30 79 79 35 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0)1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com Buy Side Sell Side



Number of

executions



Number of

shares



Traded volume in EUR







Number of

executions



Number of

shares



Traded volume in EUR



Total 1,392 507,413 10,217,645.20 1,519 547,505 11,132,225.53 04/01/2021 2 1,000 18,600.00 1 1,000 18,900.00 05/01/2021 38 13,000 238,290.00 2 1,000 19,000.00 06/01/2021 1 1,000 18,100.00 30 12,000 222,360.00 07/01/2021 4 5,000 91,500.00 6 2,000 37,560.00 08/01/2021 32 9,358 166,853.14 2 1,000 18,500.00 11/01/2021 66 27,000 447,660.00 - - - 12/01/2021 16 6,000 97,020.00 16 6,000 99,720.00 13/01/2021 19 11,000 177,320.00 2 1,000 16,400.00 14/01/2021 - - - 21 5,000 80,950.00 15/01/2021 - - - 5 4,000 65,400.00 18/01/2021 5 5,000 81,050.00 - - - 19/01/2021 19 11,000 174,680.00 21 4,000 65,520.00 20/01/2021 - - - 14 6,000 96,720.00 21/01/2021 5 8,000 127,520.00 3 1,000 16,300.00 22/01/2021 29 15,000 232,200.00 - - - 25/01/2021 32 16,000 242,400.00 1 1,000 15,600.00 26/01/2021 7 3,000 44,580.00 47 19,000 291,460.00 27/01/2021 - - - 40 20,104 323,674.40 28/01/2021 17 16,000 256,960.00 13 5,000 80,800.00 29/01/2021 16 5,000 78,850.00 47 26,896 440,287.52 01/02/2021 - - - 8 7,000 115,150.00 02/02/2021 - - - 27 8,000 134,320.00 03/02/2021 6 2,000 33,700.00 41 6,000 103,020.00 04/02/2021 3 1,344 22,659.84 3 2,000 34,300.00 05/02/2021 - - - 5 3,000 51,600.00 08/02/2021 - - - 6 3,000 52,500.00 09/02/2021 6 2,000 34,700.00 3 1,000 17,500.00 10/02/2021 1 1,000 17,400.00 9 2,000 35,300.00 11/02/2021 2 1,000 17,500.00 - - - 12/02/2021 10 7,000 122,220.00 6 2,000 35,500.00 15/02/2021 - - - 10 4,138 73,077.08 16/02/2021 5 3,000 52,800.00 2 862 15,429.80 17/02/2021 - - - 21 10,000 181,500.00 18/02/2021 - - - 9 2,000 37,100.00 19/02/2021 18 7,000 126,980.00 - - - Total 1,392 507,413 10,217,645.20 1,519 547,505 11,132,225.53 22/02/2021 14 4,000 71,400.00 15 6,000 108,900.00 23/02/2021 1 1 18.10 18 8,000 150,800.00 24/02/2021 - - - 37 16,000 310,080.00 25/02/2021 2 1,000 19,450.00 44 13,000 256,620.00 26/02/2021 23 3,000 57,900.00 33 15,000 293,700.00 01/03/2021 - - - 39 9,000 180,000.00 02/03/2021 - - - 28 12,000 249,000.00 03/03/2021 5 2,250 46,417.50 2 2,000 41,900.00 04/03/2021 11 3,000 62,070.00 1 1,000 20,800.00 05/03/2021 9 2,000 41,480.00 4 1,000 21,000.00 08/03/2021 - - - 11 5,000 107,100.00 09/03/2021 18 9,230 196,045.20 - - - 10/03/2021 14 8,535 179,747.10 11 3,000 63,930.00 11/03/2021 67 28,264 566,410.56 6 4,000 80,400.00 12/03/2021 - - - 46 15,000 303,150.00 15/03/2021 - - - 18 5,000 103,050.00 16/03/2021 1 1,000 20,500.00 8 3,000 62,790.00 17/03/2021 7 1,000 20,900.00 12 6,000 127,500.00 18/03/2021 3 1,000 20,900.00 1 47 996.40 19/03/2021 28 12,000 247,200.00 1 1,000 21,000.00 22/03/2021 15 3,540 72,074.40 6 3,000 61,890.00 23/03/2021 - - - 47 12,953 278,100.91 24/03/2021 22 5,000 105,400.00 18 10,000 214,800.00 25/03/2021 39 20,000 423,000.00 4 2,000 42,900.00 26/03/2021 - - - 15 5,000 106,400.00 29/03/2021 18 13,321 279,208.16 3 2,000 42,600.00 30/03/2021 3 2,000 41,500.00 29 14,000 294,560.00 31/03/2021 - - - 15 6,000 128,700.00 01/04/2021 - - - 10 6,000 131,700.00 06/04/2021 - - - 10 7,000 158,200.00 07/04/2021 30 8,000 178,720.00 - - - 08/04/2021 6 3,000 66,300.00 - - - 09/04/2021 50 15,000 323,400.00 2 30 666.00 12/04/2021 8 3,000 63,870.00 2 1,000 21,600.00 13/04/2021 9 3,096 66,347.28 8 3,000 64,830.00 Total 1,392 507,413 10,217,645.20 1,519 547,505 11,132,225.53 14/04/2021 4 1,904 40,460.00 13 4,000 86,200.00 15/04/2021 1 1 21.70 11 3,001 65,421.80 16/04/2021 5 2,000 43,100.00 2 1,000 21,600.00 19/04/2021 7 3,000 64,200.00 - - - 20/04/2021 62 15,000 311,850.00 - - - 21/04/2021 16 5,000 101,600.00 2 250 5,110.00 22/04/2021 2 250 5,110.00 4 250 5,165.00 23/04/2021 3 1,000 20,640.00 5 1,000 20,870.00 26/04/2021 6 3,000 63,390.00 7 4,000 85,120.00 27/04/2021 15 3,000 63,600.00 20 5,587 122,355.30 28/04/2021 - - - 14 4,000 86,200.00 29/04/2021 - - - 6 2,000 43,100.00 30/04/2021 14 3,001 63,921.30 1 1 21.44 03/05/2021 3 1,000 21,100.00 3 1,000 21,300.00 04/05/2021 3 1,000 21,200.00 32 11,413 248,118.62 05/05/2021 - - - 45 17,039 382,866.33 06/05/2021 - - - 22 8,931 209,878.50 07/05/2021 1 145 3,393.00 3 1,065 25,570.65 10/05/2021 - - - 23 5,000 119,050.00 11/05/2021 41 14,000 327,880.00 4 3,000 70,500.00 12/05/2021 19 7,665 176,678.25 10 4,000 93,200.00 13/05/2021 30 5,001 113,972.79 11 4,001 91,822.95 14/05/2021 1 1 23.20 12 4,001 93,423.35 17/05/2021 24 12,000 276,600.00 27 4,000 94,200.00 18/05/2021 2 288 6,595.20 10 3,000 69,300.00 19/05/2021 13 3,000 69,000.00 38 12,935 309,146.50 20/05/2021 - - - 12 5,000 122,100.00 21/05/2021 10 5,000 119,500.00 3 1,000 24,020.00 24/05/2021 17 5,000 117,000.00 - - - 25/05/2021 10 4,000 92,600.00 11 4,000 93,600.00 26/05/2021 10 4,000 93,120.00 8 3,000 70,500.00 27/05/2021 7 4,001 92,623.15 9 2,003 46,569.75 28/05/2021 - - - 28 9,998 236,452.70 31/05/2021 2 1,000 24,100.00 4 2,000 48,500.00 01/06/2021 2 1,000 24,200.00 16 5,000 122,200.00 Total 1,392 507,413 10,217,645.20 1,519 547,505 11,132,225.53 02/06/2021 17 2,216 54,048.24 7 4,000 99,400.00 03/06/2021 25 6,000 146,100.00 - - - 04/06/2021 5 2,000 48,500.00 1 2 49.00 07/06/2021 5 1,000 24,300.00 9 4,998 122,950.80 08/06/2021 5 2,000 49,900.00 17 6,000 150,420.00 09/06/2021 11 4,000 99,360.00 - - - 10/06/2021 21 10,000 245,300.00 - - - 11/06/2021 1 1 24.30 7 2,000 49,100.00 14/06/2021 - - - 21 5,000 124,100.00 15/06/2021 - - - 3 1,000 25,100.00 16/06/2021 7 2,000 49,500.00 4 1,000 25,000.00 17/06/2021 15 2,000 49,300.00 9 4,000 99,400.00 18/06/2021 16 6,000 147,720.00 3 1,000 25,000.00 21/06/2021 39 6,000 145,800.00 16 3,021 73,500.93 22/06/2021 20 3,000 72,600.00 4 979 23,887.60 23/06/2021 5 2,000 48,500.00 10 3,000 73,200.00 24/06/2021 - - - 18 3,000 72,900.00 25/06/2021 25 6,967 166,441.63 11 2,000 48,400.00 28/06/2021 48 10,117 237,142.48 - - - 29/06/2021 15 1,916 44,508.68 9 445 10,457.50 30/06/2021 20 6,000 139,320.00 29 5,555 130,764.70 Attachment 30-06-2021 # Contrat de liquidité_Bilan semestriel_UK vDef







0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer