Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A.
Paris, July 8th, 2021 – Under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDecaux S.A. (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2021:
- 34,908 shares
- €4,371,849.35
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,392
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,519
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 507,413 shares for €10,217,645.20
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 547,505 shares for €11,132,225.53
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st, 2020 on the liquidity account:
- 75,000 shares
- €3,467,761.46
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,494
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,655
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 559,442 shares for € 9,270,963.29
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 649,442 shares for € 11,237,091.88
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 share
- €5,000,000.
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
Key Figures for JCDecaux
- 2019 revenue: €3,890m
- Present in 3,890 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
- A daily audience of more than 890 million people in more than 80 countries
- 13,210 employees
- Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
- 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)
- JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
- JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good index and the MSCI and CDP 'A List' rankings
- 1,061,630 advertising panels worldwide
- N°1 worldwide in street furniture (517,800 advertising panels)
- N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 160 airports and 270 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (379,970 advertising panels)
- N°1 in Europe for billboards (136,750 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (636,620 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (260,700 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (69,490 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,760 advertising panels)
N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,510 advertising panels)
For more information about JCDecaux, please visit: www.jcdecaux.com
Communications Department: Albert Asseraf
+33 (0)1 30 79 79 35 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com
Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0)1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|
|
Number of
executions
|
Number of
shares
|
Traded volume in EUR
|
|
Number of
executions
|
Number of
shares
|
Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|1,392
|507,413
|10,217,645.20
|1,519
|547,505
|11,132,225.53
|04/01/2021
|2
|1,000
|18,600.00
|1
|1,000
|18,900.00
|05/01/2021
|38
|13,000
|238,290.00
|2
|1,000
|19,000.00
|06/01/2021
|1
|1,000
|18,100.00
|30
|12,000
|222,360.00
|07/01/2021
|4
|5,000
|91,500.00
|6
|2,000
|37,560.00
|08/01/2021
|32
|9,358
|166,853.14
|2
|1,000
|18,500.00
|11/01/2021
|66
|27,000
|447,660.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/01/2021
|16
|6,000
|97,020.00
|16
|6,000
|99,720.00
|13/01/2021
|19
|11,000
|177,320.00
|2
|1,000
|16,400.00
|14/01/2021
|-
|-
|-
|21
|5,000
|80,950.00
|15/01/2021
|-
|-
|-
|5
|4,000
|65,400.00
|18/01/2021
|5
|5,000
|81,050.00
|-
|-
|-
|19/01/2021
|19
|11,000
|174,680.00
|21
|4,000
|65,520.00
|20/01/2021
|-
|-
|-
|14
|6,000
|96,720.00
|21/01/2021
|5
|8,000
|127,520.00
|3
|1,000
|16,300.00
|22/01/2021
|29
|15,000
|232,200.00
|-
|-
|-
|25/01/2021
|32
|16,000
|242,400.00
|1
|1,000
|15,600.00
|26/01/2021
|7
|3,000
|44,580.00
|47
|19,000
|291,460.00
|27/01/2021
|-
|-
|-
|40
|20,104
|323,674.40
|28/01/2021
|17
|16,000
|256,960.00
|13
|5,000
|80,800.00
|29/01/2021
|16
|5,000
|78,850.00
|47
|26,896
|440,287.52
|01/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|8
|7,000
|115,150.00
|02/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|27
|8,000
|134,320.00
|03/02/2021
|6
|2,000
|33,700.00
|41
|6,000
|103,020.00
|04/02/2021
|3
|1,344
|22,659.84
|3
|2,000
|34,300.00
|05/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|5
|3,000
|51,600.00
|08/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|6
|3,000
|52,500.00
|09/02/2021
|6
|2,000
|34,700.00
|3
|1,000
|17,500.00
|10/02/2021
|1
|1,000
|17,400.00
|9
|2,000
|35,300.00
|11/02/2021
|2
|1,000
|17,500.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/02/2021
|10
|7,000
|122,220.00
|6
|2,000
|35,500.00
|15/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|10
|4,138
|73,077.08
|16/02/2021
|5
|3,000
|52,800.00
|2
|862
|15,429.80
|17/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|21
|10,000
|181,500.00
|18/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|9
|2,000
|37,100.00
|19/02/2021
|18
|7,000
|126,980.00
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|1,392
|507,413
|10,217,645.20
|1,519
|547,505
|11,132,225.53
|22/02/2021
|14
|4,000
|71,400.00
|15
|6,000
|108,900.00
|23/02/2021
|1
|1
|18.10
|18
|8,000
|150,800.00
|24/02/2021
|-
|-
|-
|37
|16,000
|310,080.00
|25/02/2021
|2
|1,000
|19,450.00
|44
|13,000
|256,620.00
|26/02/2021
|23
|3,000
|57,900.00
|33
|15,000
|293,700.00
|01/03/2021
|-
|-
|-
|39
|9,000
|180,000.00
|02/03/2021
|-
|-
|-
|28
|12,000
|249,000.00
|03/03/2021
|5
|2,250
|46,417.50
|2
|2,000
|41,900.00
|04/03/2021
|11
|3,000
|62,070.00
|1
|1,000
|20,800.00
|05/03/2021
|9
|2,000
|41,480.00
|4
|1,000
|21,000.00
|08/03/2021
|-
|-
|-
|11
|5,000
|107,100.00
|09/03/2021
|18
|9,230
|196,045.20
|-
|-
|-
|10/03/2021
|14
|8,535
|179,747.10
|11
|3,000
|63,930.00
|11/03/2021
|67
|28,264
|566,410.56
|6
|4,000
|80,400.00
|12/03/2021
|-
|-
|-
|46
|15,000
|303,150.00
|15/03/2021
|-
|-
|-
|18
|5,000
|103,050.00
|16/03/2021
|1
|1,000
|20,500.00
|8
|3,000
|62,790.00
|17/03/2021
|7
|1,000
|20,900.00
|12
|6,000
|127,500.00
|18/03/2021
|3
|1,000
|20,900.00
|1
|47
|996.40
|19/03/2021
|28
|12,000
|247,200.00
|1
|1,000
|21,000.00
|22/03/2021
|15
|3,540
|72,074.40
|6
|3,000
|61,890.00
|23/03/2021
|-
|-
|-
|47
|12,953
|278,100.91
|24/03/2021
|22
|5,000
|105,400.00
|18
|10,000
|214,800.00
|25/03/2021
|39
|20,000
|423,000.00
|4
|2,000
|42,900.00
|26/03/2021
|-
|-
|-
|15
|5,000
|106,400.00
|29/03/2021
|18
|13,321
|279,208.16
|3
|2,000
|42,600.00
|30/03/2021
|3
|2,000
|41,500.00
|29
|14,000
|294,560.00
|31/03/2021
|-
|-
|-
|15
|6,000
|128,700.00
|01/04/2021
|-
|-
|-
|10
|6,000
|131,700.00
|06/04/2021
|-
|-
|-
|10
|7,000
|158,200.00
|07/04/2021
|30
|8,000
|178,720.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/04/2021
|6
|3,000
|66,300.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/04/2021
|50
|15,000
|323,400.00
|2
|30
|666.00
|12/04/2021
|8
|3,000
|63,870.00
|2
|1,000
|21,600.00
|13/04/2021
|9
|3,096
|66,347.28
|8
|3,000
|64,830.00
|Total
|1,392
|507,413
|10,217,645.20
|1,519
|547,505
|11,132,225.53
|14/04/2021
|4
|1,904
|40,460.00
|13
|4,000
|86,200.00
|15/04/2021
|1
|1
|21.70
|11
|3,001
|65,421.80
|16/04/2021
|5
|2,000
|43,100.00
|2
|1,000
|21,600.00
|19/04/2021
|7
|3,000
|64,200.00
|-
|-
|-
|20/04/2021
|62
|15,000
|311,850.00
|-
|-
|-
|21/04/2021
|16
|5,000
|101,600.00
|2
|250
|5,110.00
|22/04/2021
|2
|250
|5,110.00
|4
|250
|5,165.00
|23/04/2021
|3
|1,000
|20,640.00
|5
|1,000
|20,870.00
|26/04/2021
|6
|3,000
|63,390.00
|7
|4,000
|85,120.00
|27/04/2021
|15
|3,000
|63,600.00
|20
|5,587
|122,355.30
|28/04/2021
|-
|-
|-
|14
|4,000
|86,200.00
|29/04/2021
|-
|-
|-
|6
|2,000
|43,100.00
|30/04/2021
|14
|3,001
|63,921.30
|1
|1
|21.44
|03/05/2021
|3
|1,000
|21,100.00
|3
|1,000
|21,300.00
|04/05/2021
|3
|1,000
|21,200.00
|32
|11,413
|248,118.62
|05/05/2021
|-
|-
|-
|45
|17,039
|382,866.33
|06/05/2021
|-
|-
|-
|22
|8,931
|209,878.50
|07/05/2021
|1
|145
|3,393.00
|3
|1,065
|25,570.65
|10/05/2021
|-
|-
|-
|23
|5,000
|119,050.00
|11/05/2021
|41
|14,000
|327,880.00
|4
|3,000
|70,500.00
|12/05/2021
|19
|7,665
|176,678.25
|10
|4,000
|93,200.00
|13/05/2021
|30
|5,001
|113,972.79
|11
|4,001
|91,822.95
|14/05/2021
|1
|1
|23.20
|12
|4,001
|93,423.35
|17/05/2021
|24
|12,000
|276,600.00
|27
|4,000
|94,200.00
|18/05/2021
|2
|288
|6,595.20
|10
|3,000
|69,300.00
|19/05/2021
|13
|3,000
|69,000.00
|38
|12,935
|309,146.50
|20/05/2021
|-
|-
|-
|12
|5,000
|122,100.00
|21/05/2021
|10
|5,000
|119,500.00
|3
|1,000
|24,020.00
|24/05/2021
|17
|5,000
|117,000.00
|-
|-
|-
|25/05/2021
|10
|4,000
|92,600.00
|11
|4,000
|93,600.00
|26/05/2021
|10
|4,000
|93,120.00
|8
|3,000
|70,500.00
|27/05/2021
|7
|4,001
|92,623.15
|9
|2,003
|46,569.75
|28/05/2021
|-
|-
|-
|28
|9,998
|236,452.70
|31/05/2021
|2
|1,000
|24,100.00
|4
|2,000
|48,500.00
|01/06/2021
|2
|1,000
|24,200.00
|16
|5,000
|122,200.00
|Total
|1,392
|507,413
|10,217,645.20
|1,519
|547,505
|11,132,225.53
|02/06/2021
|17
|2,216
|54,048.24
|7
|4,000
|99,400.00
|03/06/2021
|25
|6,000
|146,100.00
|-
|-
|-
|04/06/2021
|5
|2,000
|48,500.00
|1
|2
|49.00
|07/06/2021
|5
|1,000
|24,300.00
|9
|4,998
|122,950.80
|08/06/2021
|5
|2,000
|49,900.00
|17
|6,000
|150,420.00
|09/06/2021
|11
|4,000
|99,360.00
|-
|-
|-
|10/06/2021
|21
|10,000
|245,300.00
|-
|-
|-
|11/06/2021
|1
|1
|24.30
|7
|2,000
|49,100.00
|14/06/2021
|-
|-
|-
|21
|5,000
|124,100.00
|15/06/2021
|-
|-
|-
|3
|1,000
|25,100.00
|16/06/2021
|7
|2,000
|49,500.00
|4
|1,000
|25,000.00
|17/06/2021
|15
|2,000
|49,300.00
|9
|4,000
|99,400.00
|18/06/2021
|16
|6,000
|147,720.00
|3
|1,000
|25,000.00
|21/06/2021
|39
|6,000
|145,800.00
|16
|3,021
|73,500.93
|22/06/2021
|20
|3,000
|72,600.00
|4
|979
|23,887.60
|23/06/2021
|5
|2,000
|48,500.00
|10
|3,000
|73,200.00
|24/06/2021
|-
|-
|-
|18
|3,000
|72,900.00
|25/06/2021
|25
|6,967
|166,441.63
|11
|2,000
|48,400.00
|28/06/2021
|48
|10,117
|237,142.48
|-
|-
|-
|29/06/2021
|15
|1,916
|44,508.68
|9
|445
|10,457.50
|30/06/2021
|20
|6,000
|139,320.00
|29
|5,555
|130,764.70
