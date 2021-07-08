checkAd

Befimmo SA Transparency declaration

Pursuant to the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant participations in listed companies, Befimmo publishes the following information:

The Company's articles of association introduced a statutory declaration threshold of 3% for the application of the legal rules relating to notification of significant participations. Befimmo has established a transparency declaration, having crossed the threshold of 5% downwards on 1 July 2021, within the framework of its liquidity contract entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux. The situation before and after the transaction is resumed below.

