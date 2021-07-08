CSI Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI) announced today that shareholders re-elected three directors, ratified the selection of BKD, LLP as the company’s independent auditors and approved the Company’s 2021 Employee Stock Purchase at the annual meeting of shareholders. As previously announced, David Culbertson became chief executive officer of the company effective as of the annual shareholders meeting. Steven A. Powless continues as executive chairman of the board.

David Culbertson Named CEO, Computer Services, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

In comments to shareholders, Powless stated, “We completed fiscal 2021 with record results and reported our 21st consecutive year of increased revenues and 24th consecutive year of increased net income. We also reported our 49th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to CSI shareholders.

“Our excellent results continued into the first quarter of fiscal 2022, with growth in revenues and net income based on increased demand for digital banking services, increased volume from payments processing, high contract renewal rates and our high percentage of recurring revenues from long-term contracts. We expect our momentum in earnings to accelerate in the second half of fiscal 2022 based on new banks coming online for core services in our Enterprise Banking Group and increased demand for our products and services from our Business Solutions Group.

“I am pleased to welcome David Culbertson as CSI’s CEO. David has more than 32 years of experience with the company. He has demonstrated his leadership capabilities while serving in various roles, including as president and chief operating officer and as a member of the board of directors. We remain confident about CSI’s future under David’s continued leadership,” Powless concluded.

At the meeting, shareholders reelected the following directors for three-year terms:

Basil N. Drossos – former Executive Vice President & Representative Director at Isuzu Motors Ltd. and Executive Director-Global Purchasing at General Motors Corp.

Terrance P. Haas – Chief Executive Officer, Turnkey Risk Solutions

David M. Paxton – Chairman, Paxton Media Group LLC

Shareholders also approved the proposal to ratify the selection of BKD, LLP as the company’s auditor for the fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2022, and approved the Company’s 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan. They also authorized the issuance of shares of common stock under the Plan.