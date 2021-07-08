Alstom to supply 19 additional metros to Île-de-France Mobilités for line 11 of the Ile-de-France metro, operated by RATP

8 July 2021 – Alstom will supply 19 five-car MP141 metros with driver's cab for line 11 of the Île-de-France Mobilités network operated by RATP2, for a total value of 132 million euro3. This order, which is 100% funded by Île-de-France Mobilités, falls within the framework of the MP14 contract signed in March 2015 between RATP (mandated by Île-de-France Mobilités) and Alstom for the delivery of a maximum of 217 MP14 trains over 15 years, for a total amount of more than 2 billion euro. This contract is part of the Île-de-France Mobilités strategy for the modernisation of all rolling stock on the Île-de-France Mobilités network.

An initial tranche of the MP14 contract included 35 automated metros for line 14, consisting of eight cars each. A first conditional tranche for 20 additional automated metros, consisting of six cars each, was exercised in January 2017 for line 4. A second option of 20 additional five-car trains (with driver's cabs) was exercised in February 2018 for line 11.