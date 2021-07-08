checkAd

Missouri American Water Invests $2.4 Million in Jefferson City Water Main Upgrades

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 17:55  |  33   |   |   

Missouri American Water has initiated four projects to upgrade 10,500 feet of water main in Jefferson City, investing $2.4 million.

“Replacing aging pipes is a key component to continuing to provide clean, safe and reliable water to our customers in Jefferson City,” said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. “These investments will help us to keep water flowing for both our current customers and for future generations.”

The four water main projects, which will replace and upsize the pipes, will enhance the reliability of water service Missouri American Water provides to customers in Jefferson City.

  • Industrial Drive (Phase I) is a project that will upgrade the existing 10-inch cast iron installed in 1954 with approximately 2,300 feet of 12-inch PVC along Industrial Drive from Jaycee Drive to Wilson Drive.
  • Industrial Drive (Phase II) is a project that will upgrade the existing 10-inch cast iron installed in 1954 with approximately 4,200 feet of 12-inch main along Industrial Drive from Wilson Drive to Hughes Street.
  • Green Berry Road is a project that will replace 6-inch cast iron originally installed in 1931 with approximately 2,000 feet of 8-inch main along Green Berry Road from Ellis Blvd to Payne Drive.
  • Jackson Street & Stadium Blvd is a project that will relocate and replace an 8-inch water main in cooperation with the new stadium complex at the Jefferson City High School, with approximately 1,800 feet of new main along Jackson Street from Woodlawn Avenue to Stadium Blvd. The project also includes replacing the existing 2-inch cast iron with 8-inch main on Stadium Blvd from Jackson Street to Adams Street.

“We know our customers and local businesses certainly appreciate it when we can make upgrades like this to minimize service disruptions like emergency main breaks,” said Brent Haas, operations manager for Missouri American Water in Jefferson City.

Work on these projects generally will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weather-pending, the projects are expected to be completed by late fall, with restoration of any disturbed land to be completed afterward.

During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower-than-normal water pressure. For more information, contact Missouri American Water at 866-430-0820.

Missouri American Water
 Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

American Water
 With a history dating to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,00 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Missouri American Water Invests $2.4 Million in Jefferson City Water Main Upgrades Missouri American Water has initiated four projects to upgrade 10,500 feet of water main in Jefferson City, investing $2.4 million. “Replacing aging pipes is a key component to continuing to provide clean, safe and reliable water to our customers in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
Climate Finance Partnership Raises US$250 Million at First Close to Invest in Emerging Market ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:44 Uhr
06.07.21
01.07.21
30.06.21
29.06.21
25.06.21
24.06.21
23.06.21
23.06.21
21.06.21