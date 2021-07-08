NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by Fact.MR, rubber processing chemicals sales experienced slow growth in 2020, closing at a little over US$5bn on account of recessionary impacts of COVID-19 pandemic. The global rubber processing chemicals market is expected to reach US$6bn during the forecast period at a rising CAGR of 3%, expanding by 1.2X between 2021 and 2031.

The rising demand from building, construction, and automotive industry is expected to drive the sales of rubber processing chemicals globally. Rubber is extensively used for manufacturing belts, pipes, flooring, mats, tires, and gloves. It is increasingly being adopted as it has enhanced resistance against ozone damage, mechanical stress, effects of oxygen, sunlight, and heat.

Among products available, sales of rubber flame retardants will rise at a high pace. Sales of this product category will rise in response to the increasing demand for solutions to prevent tire overheating in the automotive sector.

Based on application, sales within rubber processing chemicals for tire manufacturing will account for nearly 40% of revenue generated in the market by 2031. Rising demand for curing systems and anti-ozonants is expected to primary cash cow since these systems are often incorporated to prevent wear and tear of rubber tires.

Rising demand for curing anti-ozonants, and antioxidants systems will generate revenue as they are increasingly demanded to prevent wear and tear of rubber tires. For instance, Brenntag SE deliver AMINOX and BLE 65 stabilizers that perform the same.

"Growing health and environment concerns are pushing manufacturers to develop environmental friendly products in the market. Considering this, the market is expected to witness a slew of product launches, which will enable growth in the coming years", says the Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6401

Key Takeaways

Rubber processing chemicals sales for tire manufacturing will account for 40% sales in the market with demand for high load bearing capacity, road grip, and abrasion resistance rubber tires surging at a high pace.

Flame retardants will record a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Applications in rubber processing areas such as silicon rubber production, roofing, mine belting, and wire and cable manufacturing will drive growth in the segment.

The U.S. will emerge as a lucrative rubber processing chemicals market. It was valued at US$1bn in 2020. Expansion of automotive industry will continue pushing growth in the country.

in 2020. Expansion of automotive industry will continue pushing growth in the country. China is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% and valuation of US$1bn by 2031. Extensive expansion of Chinese chemical industry is boosting demand for automotive aftermarket.

Key Drivers