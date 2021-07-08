EQS Group-NAV: Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value Net Asset Value as of June 30, 2021 08.07.2021 / 18:00 Net Asset Value The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, July 8, 2021

Net Asset Value as of June 30, 2021

As of June 30, 2021, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 132.32 (CHF 145.05), representing an increase of 4.9% in EUR (4.6% in CHF) since May 31, 2021 (adjusted for the dividend of CHF 2.00, which was paid on June 10, 2021).

PEH's portfolio performance was positive in June and supported by favourable FX movements; the NAV increase results from positive valuation adjustments for several portfolio funds including Mid Europa Fund IV and Eagletree IV as well as Alpha CEE Opportunity IV, which benefitted from share price increases of listed underlying investments Allegro, a Polish online e-commerce platform, Kaspi, a Kazakhstani fintech firm and Ozon, a Russian online retailer.

The portfolio was significantly cash-flow positive in June with total distributions amounting to EUR 10.6m. PEH received noteworthy distributions from Eagletree IV from the sale of Airtech Group Inc, a manufacturer of pressure technology products, and from Pelion VI, making a distribution following the recent Bill.com acquisition of Divvy, an expense management solution company. Further, Highland Europe I distributed proceeds from the sale of Brandwatch, an online consumer intelligence and social media listening platform.



Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding's portfolio is managed by Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,535,123 as of June 30, 2021 (May 31, 2021: 2,536,623). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

Language: English Company: Private Equity Holding AG Gotthardstr. 28 6302 Zug Switzerland ISIN: CH0006089921 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

