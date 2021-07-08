checkAd

Data Security Disruptor Dasera Strengthens Executive Ranks with Three Top Women Leaders in Marketing, Engineering, and Product Roles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 18:00  |  30   |   |   

Dasera, a cybersecurity startup whose cutting edge technology is reinventing the very essence of data security, announced today that it has named three women to its leadership team: Erin Swanson as VP Marketing, April Mitchell as Head of Engineering, and Deepti Hemwani, as Head of Product. Dasera’s new leaders are masters of their craft and will help Dasera dramatically accelerate its product development and market presence. These female executive hires also shatter norms in a male-dominated industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005238/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Each of these highly accomplished women possess extraordinary leadership prowess, exceptional industry knowledge and a deep dedication to our mission: to make data security omnipotent in order to cripple breaches once and for all,” said Ani Chaudhuri, CEO and Co-Founder of Dasera.

“We are committed to bringing the best talent to Dasera as we have a higher calling than a typical cybersecurity company,” added Chaudhuri. “We believe that data security is sacred; a fundamental human right worth fighting for to make the world a safer place. Erin, April, and Deepti share our company’s passion for driving profound change throughout the industry and to safeguard our customers’ most valuable assets - their data and their people.”

Today, companies are either trying to solve data security concerns with a patchwork of point solutions that address some of the vulnerabilities, or not all. Such tactics lead to data breaches and loss of brand equity.

Recognized as one of the Top 10 cloud security startups in 2021 by CRN, Dasera helps customers secure data between the areas of access control and data loss prevention (DLP). The platform automatically finds where sensitive cloud data is stored, detects data store misconfigurations, analyzes permissions, monitors data in use, and tracks data lineage.

“We are living in a data security renaissance that is exemplified by high demand and increased funding because it isn't fixed by traditional security solutions,” said Noah Johnson, CTO and Co-Founder of Dasera. “The powerful combination of leadership acumen, market readiness, and product differentiation, positions Dasera to be the one to shape the space.”

Erin Swanson, Vice President, Marketing

Swanson is a marketing start-up professional with over 20 years of experience in demand generation, product marketing, and communications. She brings a proven track record of creating brand awareness, scaling lead generation activities, and standing out in crowded markets. Prior to joining Dasera, Erin led all outbound marketing activities at Demisto, a leading SOAR vendor that was acquired by Palo Alto Networks in 2019 for $560M. She’s also held senior marketing positions at Virtana, Cenzic, and Solidcore. In her new position, Swanson will drive marketing strategy around the importance of data security in response to strong market demand.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Data Security Disruptor Dasera Strengthens Executive Ranks with Three Top Women Leaders in Marketing, Engineering, and Product Roles Dasera, a cybersecurity startup whose cutting edge technology is reinventing the very essence of data security, announced today that it has named three women to its leadership team: Erin Swanson as VP Marketing, April Mitchell as Head of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
Climate Finance Partnership Raises US$250 Million at First Close to Invest in Emerging Market ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste