Lysogene Announces FDA Fast Track Designation for LYS-GM101 Gene Therapy for the Treatment of GM1 Gangliosidosis

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 – LYS), a gene therapy platform Company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to its LYS-GM101 program, which is being studied in the recently initiated global adaptative-design clinical trial for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis. GM1 gangliosidosis is a fatal autosomal recessive disease caused by mutations in the GLB1 gene leading to accumulation of GM1 ganglioside in neurons resulting in progressive neurodegeneration. No treatment has been approved so far for this disease.

Karen Aiach, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lysogene commented: “We are pleased that FDA has granted Fast Track designation to LYS-GM101, as it underscores its potential to improve neurocognitive deficits in children with GM1 gangliosidosis, a lethal neurological disease for which there is currently no treatment. We have dosed the first patient last month and recruitment is on track, with completion of the first cohort expected by first quarter next year”.

The Fast Track program facilitates the development and accelerates the review of new drugs for serious conditions, which have the potential to address unmet medical needs. The purpose is to expedite the availability of new treatment options for patients. A product that receives Fast Track designation is eligible for more frequent interactions with FDA, potential eligibility for accelerated approval, priority review, and rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) review.

“This Fast Track designation demonstrates the regulators’ sustained interest in Lysogene’s cutting edge gene therapy program. It complements the Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations granted by the FDA in 2016 and 2017” added Marie Deneux, Chief Regulatory Officer of Lysogene. “We look forward to working closely with the agency in our effort to develop LYS-GM101 as the potential first drug for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis.”

The trial is an interventional, multi-center, single-arm, two-stage adaptive-design study evaluating an intracisternally delivered recombinant adeno-associated virus vector serotype rh.10 (AAVrh.10) carrying the human β-galactosidase gene (GBL1) (NCT04273269). The clinical trial includes a safety phase and a confirmatory efficacy phase. The trial will enroll 16 patients with a diagnosis of early or late infantile GM1 gangliosidosis at sites in the US and Europe. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov.

