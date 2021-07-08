Lysogene Announces FDA Fast Track Designation for LYS-GM101 Gene Therapy for the Treatment of GM1 Gangliosidosis

Regulatory News:

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 – LYS), a gene therapy platform Company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to its LYS-GM101 program, which is being studied in the recently initiated global adaptative-design clinical trial for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis. GM1 gangliosidosis is a fatal autosomal recessive disease caused by mutations in the GLB1 gene leading to accumulation of GM1 ganglioside in neurons resulting in progressive neurodegeneration. No treatment has been approved so far for this disease.

Karen Aiach, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lysogene commented: “We are pleased that FDA has granted Fast Track designation to LYS-GM101, as it underscores its potential to improve neurocognitive deficits in children with GM1 gangliosidosis, a lethal neurological disease for which there is currently no treatment. We have dosed the first patient last month and recruitment is on track, with completion of the first cohort expected by first quarter next year”.