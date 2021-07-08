checkAd

Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution a great success at SOFINS 2021

DELTA DRONE

The introduction of a mobile security solution:
a great success at SOFINS 2021

Dardilly, 8 July 2021 18.00 pm


Called Mobile Human Unmanned Secure Technology, the system is a fully integrated technological solution combining drone and armored vehicle which enables a high level of surveillance and protection during sensitive missions.
Co-developed by Centigon France and Delta Drone, this solution is designed for different types of mission, military and civilian: securing convoys, protecting bivouac, surveillance of borders and large areas (pipelines, animal reserves, forest and mining areas, nuclear power plants, etc.).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGh4gN9BU7Q&feature=youtu.be

Centigon France and Delta Drone have developed this device for extended and accurate intelligence in mobility situations, while protecting human resources from danger.
This fully integrated technological innovation can be operated in difficult conditions, thanks to a high level of vehicle armor, panoramic vision day and night and accuracy of information transmitted in real time; these advantages allow rapid intervention of units in the field, without compromising their own safety.

Centigon France designs and manufactures vehicle armouring solutions throughout the world. The company enjoys a strong reputation in this particular sector, thanks to the expertise of its teams and the quality of its products and services. With more than 60 years of experience in the fields of armouring and protection of people and goods & values, Centigon France develops and manufactures a wide range of armoured vehicles (protected 4x4s, VIP sedans and armoured limousines, military vehicles, etc.).

Delta Drone is, since 2011, a recognized player in the sector of civilian drones for professional use, present on several continents: Europe, Africa, Oceania (Australia).
Expert in the design of innovative systems, the group manufactures and commercializes
high-tech solutions integrating surveillance drones and intended for strategic sectors such as the security of goods and people.

The Mobile Human Unmanned Secure Technology solution was presented for the first time at the 5th edition of SOFINS (Special Operations Forces Innovation Network Seminar), a trade show held at Camp de Souge (33) for 3 days, from June 29th to July 1st 2021.
Organized every two years, SOFINS is a unique event in Europe, which connects start-ups and SMIs with Special Forces and Special Units, and which gives pride of place to French companies and innovation.

