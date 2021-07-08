Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Delisting/Tender Offer Fyber N.V.: Delisting of Fyber 08-Jul-2021 / 18:05 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delisting of Fyber

Berlin, 8 July 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) announces that it plans to apply for a revocation of the listing of the shares of the Company in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "Delisting"). Fyber was informed by Digital Turbine, Inc. that Digital Turbine Media, Inc. will structure the mandatory takeover offer that is currently being prepared as a delisting offer to the outside shareholders in accordance with the provisions of Section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1 of the German Stock Exchange Act (the "Offer").

The application for the Delisting is scheduled to become effective not before the expiration of the acceptance period of the Offer.



Notifying person

Ziv Elul, CEO



Investor Contact

Sabrina Kassmannhuber

ir@fyber.com

08-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Fyber N.V. Wallstr. 9-13 10179 Berlin Germany Phone: +4930609855555 E-mail: governance@fyber.com Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/ ISIN: NL0014433377 WKN: A2P1Q5 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1216965

End of Announcement DGAP News Service