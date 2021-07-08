checkAd

BOUYGUES SIGNING OF THE AGREEMENTS RELATING TO THE PROPOSED MERGER BETWEEN GROUPE TF1 AND GROUPE M6

SIGNING OF THE AGREEMENTS RELATING TO THE PROPOSED MERGER

BETWEEN GROUPE TF1 AND GROUPE M6

Paris, Boulogne-Billancourt, Neuilly-sur-Seine and Luxembourg, 8 July 2021

Following the press release of 17 May 2021 relating to the proposed merger between Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6, the employee representative bodies of Groupe Bouygues, Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6 issued their favourable opinions on the proposed merger on 24 June 2021.

Groupe Bouygues and RTL Group thus today announced the signing of agreements relating to the merger between Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6.

The completion of the transaction remains subject to the usual condition precedents, in particular the authorizations of the competent authorities1 and the general meetings of Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6. The transaction is aimed to close by the end of 2022.

 1 The antitrust authorities (Autorité de la Concurrence) and media regulator (Conseil Supérieur de l'Audiovisuel).

Press contacts and Investor Relations

Groupe TF1

INVESTOR RELATIONS comfi@tf1.fr

PRESS Maylis Carcabal - +33 6 63 59 87 05 - mcarcabal@tf1.fr

Groupe M6

INVESTOR RELATIONS Guillaume Couturié - +33 1 41 92 28 03 - guillaume.couturie@m6.fr

PRESS Paul Mennesson - +33 1 41 92 61 36 - paul.mennesson@m6.fr

Groupe Bouygues

INVESTOR RELATIONS investors@bouygues.com - +33 1 44 20 10 79

Pierre Auberger - +33 1 44 20 12 01 - pab@bouygues.com Image Sept - Anne Méaux - +33 6 89 87 61 76 - ameaux@image7.fr

RTL Group

INVESTOR RELATIONS & PRESS Oliver Fahlbusch - +49 173 284 7873 – +352 621 265 649 - oliver.fahlbusch@rtlgroup.com

ABOUT GROUPE TF1

Groupe TF1 is a global player in the production, editing and distribution of content. Through its content, its ambition is to positively inspire society.

Groupe TF1 organizes its activities into several complementary poles : The Broadcast division with 5 free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 series films, LCI), 4 thematic channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club), 2 on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX), and the TF1 PUB agency. The Production division with Newen, which brings together 30 studios in France and internationally. The Digital division, which brings together the Group’s native web activities and the most powerful digital communities (including aufeminin, Marmiton, Doctissimo, My Little Paris). The Music division with Muzeek One, which brings together the Group’s musical activities and shows. Present in more than 10 countries, the TF1 Group has nearly 3,700 employees. In 2020, it achieved a turnover of €2,081.7M (Euronext Paris compartment A : ISIN FR0000054900).

