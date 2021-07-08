Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with Sunlight Financial

Ten proposals, including sub-proposals, were considered and voted upon by Spartan’s stockholders at the Special Meeting on July 8, 2021. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (“Spartan”) (NYSE: SPRQ), today announced the business combination (the “Business Combination”) between Spartan and Sunlight Financial (“Sunlight”), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, was approved by Spartan’s stockholders, with the Business Combination supported by 97% of the shares of Spartan voted at the special meeting of Spartan stockholders (“Special Meeting”).

The Business Combination is expected to close on July 9, 2021. Following the close, the combined company will be renamed Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. and its common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “SUNL” and “SUNLW”, respectively, commencing on July 12, 2021.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. II

Spartan is a special purpose acquisition entity focused on the energy value chain in North America and was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Spartan is sponsored by Spartan Acquisition Sponsor II LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, “Apollo”) (NYSE: APO). For more information, please visit www.spartanspacii.com.