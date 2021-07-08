checkAd

Polyester Backsheet Film Finalist for Inter Solar Award 2021

Munich (ots) - DuPont Teijin Films are delighted that we have been shortlisted
as one of the finalists for the prestigious Inter Solar Award 2021 for the
development of our range of Mylar® UVHPET(TM) backsheet films with 33% post
consumer recycled content. Utilizing our unique LuxCR(TM) depolymerization
technology we are able to upcycle PET based post consumer waste, rebuilding the
materials physical and optical properties to the point where it can be used in
applications as demanding as PV backsheets without any compromise in product
performance.

The development of backsheet films with recycled content is just one part of our
wider focus on product sustainability which takes a holistic view of our
product's impact during manufacture, the performance during life and then the
eventual end of life outcomes possible. The Mylar® UVHPET(TM) with recycled
content deliver a lower carbon foot print product with no drop in performance
compared to our standard products which have been proven for over a decade with
over 200 million modules protected with zero reported in field failures. As the
products are halogen free they are compatible in existing and emerging recycling
technologies, and ongoing research is being conducted into closed loop recycling
processes where the PET fraction can be recovered and used as a raw material for
a new backsheet film using the LuxCR(TM) process.

The award ceremony will he held online on the first day of The smarter E
Industry Days on July 21st 2021.

