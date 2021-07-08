Polyester Backsheet Film Finalist for Inter Solar Award 2021

Munich (ots) - DuPont Teijin Films are delighted that we have been shortlistedas one of the finalists for the prestigious Inter Solar Award 2021 for thedevelopment of our range of Mylar® UVHPET(TM) backsheet films with 33% postconsumer recycled content. Utilizing our unique LuxCR(TM) depolymerizationtechnology we are able to upcycle PET based post consumer waste, rebuilding thematerials physical and optical properties to the point where it can be used inapplications as demanding as PV backsheets without any compromise in productperformance.The development of backsheet films with recycled content is just one part of ourwider focus on product sustainability which takes a holistic view of ourproduct's impact during manufacture, the performance during life and then theeventual end of life outcomes possible. The Mylar® UVHPET(TM) with recycledcontent deliver a lower carbon foot print product with no drop in performancecompared to our standard products which have been proven for over a decade withover 200 million modules protected with zero reported in field failures. As theproducts are halogen free they are compatible in existing and emerging recyclingtechnologies, and ongoing research is being conducted into closed loop recyclingprocesses where the PET fraction can be recovered and used as a raw material fora new backsheet film using the LuxCR(TM) process.The award ceremony will he held online on the first day of The smarter EIndustry Days on July 21st 2021.Pressekontakt:Caroline WrayMarketing Communication Specialistmailto:europe.films@dupont.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157101/4963729OTS: DuPont Teijin Films