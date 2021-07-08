

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.07.2021 / 18:35

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Freude

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chairman of the Executive Board

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adler Modemärkte AG

b) LEI

529900US7E2EM894FT55

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1H8MU2

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.16 EUR 6295.68 EUR 0.173 EUR 1185.39 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.1619 EUR 7481.07 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-05; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Frankfurt MIC: XFRA

