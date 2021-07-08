Eurofins Viracor Invests in Innovation with the Launch of Coronavirus (COVID-19) SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT T Cell Immunity Testing
Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
As one of the first commercial labs to deliver COVID-19 testing, Eurofins Viracor, Inc. continues to invest in innovation with the launch of Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT T Cell Immunity testing. Viracor’s inSIGHT T Cell Immunity test delivers a deeper understanding of a patient's response to viral antigens and gives healthcare providers critical insight to aid in treatment decisions. The test measures CD4+ and CD8+ T Cells independently to evaluate cell- mediated immunity to Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.
Utilizing flow cytometry and intracellular cytokine staining, SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT testing could be an important tool for evaluating an individual’s immunological memory to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and even indicate a level of protection from further infection with the virus. The ability to determine the proportion of antigen specific T cells that respond to stimulation with SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) proteins can assist even the most critical and immunocompromised patients, such as transplant recipients, those battling cancer and more. Results for this live cell test, collected in a sodium heparin test tube, can be available in 3 to 4 business days from receipt of specimen.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT testing joins a robust menu of COVID-19 testing, including the recently-launched cPASS Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody test. If SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT is used in combination with the cPass Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody test, the results from the two tests could help physicians evaluate two areas of our adaptive immune system that can give indication of immunity. When neutralizing antibody response begins to diminish months after exposure to the virus or vaccine, the presence of T cell immunity may signify long-term immunity.
A leader in infectious disease testing for over 35 years, Viracor has launched molecular and serological tests to aid in the evaluation of naturally infected or vaccinated individuals. Available testing includes RT-PCR, IgG, IgM and Neutralizing Antibody testing to help identify individuals with active or prior COVID-19 cases. Furthermore, Viracor's SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay offers the best sensitivity of the 117 laboratories that have submitted results to FDA's SARS-CoV-2 Reference Panel, with a limit of detection of 180 NAAT Detectable Units/mL1,2. To see the full list of available testing, visit https://www.eurofins-viracor.com/clinical/our-testing/.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare