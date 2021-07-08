Eurofins Viracor Invests in Innovation with the Launch of Coronavirus (COVID-19) SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT T Cell Immunity Testing

Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

As one of the first commercial labs to deliver COVID-19 testing, Eurofins Viracor, Inc. continues to invest in innovation with the launch of Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT T Cell Immunity testing. Viracor’s inSIGHT T Cell Immunity test delivers a deeper understanding of a patient's response to viral antigens and gives healthcare providers critical insight to aid in treatment decisions. The test measures CD4+ and CD8+ T Cells independently to evaluate cell- mediated immunity to Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

Utilizing flow cytometry and intracellular cytokine staining, SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT testing could be an important tool for evaluating an individual’s immunological memory to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and even indicate a level of protection from further infection with the virus. The ability to determine the proportion of antigen specific T cells that respond to stimulation with SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) proteins can assist even the most critical and immunocompromised patients, such as transplant recipients, those battling cancer and more. Results for this live cell test, collected in a sodium heparin test tube, can be available in 3 to 4 business days from receipt of specimen.