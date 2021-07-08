Angel Pond Holdings Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing July 9, 2021

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation (NYSE: POND.U) (the "Company") announced that commencing July 9, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 26,551,482 units may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “POND” and “POND WS,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon the separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “POND.U.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

