checkAd

Colruyt Increases Online Pharmacy Newpharma Stake to 61%

Autor: PLX AI
08.07.2021, 19:02  |  26   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Colruyt Group increases its stake in Newpharma to 61%.Colruyt and Korys investment company now together own 100% of NewpharmaColruyt Group increased its stake in Newpharma from 26% to 61% by acquiring the shares of the online pharmacy …

  • (PLX AI) – Colruyt Group increases its stake in Newpharma to 61%.
  • Colruyt and Korys investment company now together own 100% of Newpharma
  • Colruyt Group increased its stake in Newpharma from 26% to 61% by acquiring the shares of the online pharmacy specialist’s remaining minority shareholders
  • Says committed to further support the development of Newpharma as a leading e-commerce player
  • Due to transaction, cash flow statement of Colruyt Group will include a cash outflow between EUR 72 million and EUR 82 million, mainly in financial year 2021/22
Etablissementen Franz Colruyt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Colruyt Increases Online Pharmacy Newpharma Stake to 61% (PLX AI) – Colruyt Group increases its stake in Newpharma to 61%.Colruyt and Korys investment company now together own 100% of NewpharmaColruyt Group increased its stake in Newpharma from 26% to 61% by acquiring the shares of the online pharmacy …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novozymes Bioenergy Business Threatened by Electric Cars, Bank of America Says
Rheinmetall Expects EUR 22 Million Order in North America
Deutsche Post Shows Strong Cash Conversion, Discount to Peers Unjustified, Bank of America Says
Knorr-Bremse No Longer Pursuing Stake in HELLA
Chr. Hansen Drops More Than 5% as Organic Growth Misses Estimates
Raketech Buys P&P Vegas for EUR 16 Million
Danske Bank Raises FY Net Profit Outlook to Over DKK 12 Billion from DKK 9-11 Billion Before
Ørsted Partners with Falck Renewables, BlueFloat for Scottish Offshore Wind Bids
BMW Says European Commission Drops Most Charges After It Agrees to EUR 372.8 Million Fine
Fielmann H1 Pretax Profit Jumps 150% to EUR 95 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Deutsche Bank Revenues Are Past Peak, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Underperform
Siemens Healthineers Has 15% Upside with Strong Q3 Coming, BofA Says
Siemens Gamesa Gets 301 MW Wind Turbine Order in India
Nordex Falls 4% After Capital Raise; Bank of America Reiterates Buy
Orsted Bids to Develop 760 MW Offshore Wind Project in Maryland
Sartorius Raises FY Revenue Growth Outlook to 45% from 35% Previously
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares