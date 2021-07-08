Colruyt Increases Online Pharmacy Newpharma Stake to 61% Autor: PLX AI | 08.07.2021, 19:02 | 26 | 0 | 0 08.07.2021, 19:02 | (PLX AI) – Colruyt Group increases its stake in Newpharma to 61%.Colruyt and Korys investment company now together own 100% of NewpharmaColruyt Group increased its stake in Newpharma from 26% to 61% by acquiring the shares of the online pharmacy … (PLX AI) – Colruyt Group increases its stake in Newpharma to 61%.Colruyt and Korys investment company now together own 100% of NewpharmaColruyt Group increased its stake in Newpharma from 26% to 61% by acquiring the shares of the online pharmacy … (PLX AI) – Colruyt Group increases its stake in Newpharma to 61%.

Colruyt and Korys investment company now together own 100% of Newpharma

Colruyt Group increased its stake in Newpharma from 26% to 61% by acquiring the shares of the online pharmacy specialist’s remaining minority shareholders

Says committed to further support the development of Newpharma as a leading e-commerce player

Due to transaction, cash flow statement of Colruyt Group will include a cash outflow between EUR 72 million and EUR 82 million, mainly in financial year 2021/22 Etablissementen Franz Colruyt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer