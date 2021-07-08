checkAd

As Travel & Leisure Markets Begin to Recover, Europcar Mobility Group’s “Key’n Go” Direct-Access to Car Solution Meets Strong Demand in Southern-Europe Destinations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 19:12  |  18   |   |   

In a context where the pandemic has triggered a growing demand for contactless solutions among travellers, “Key’n Go”, which is operated by Goldcar, the low-cost brand of Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR), in 35 key leisure airports in Southern Europe, allows customers to benefit, at scale, from a 100% digital, safe and fast solution to book, pick-up & return their vehicle.

And, as travel restrictions are being lifted and sanitary measures eased almost everywhere in Europe, meaning that people begin to project themselves again into week-ends and holidays, “Key’n Go” meets unprecedented demand levels, at over +100% vs LY.

This comes as no surprise: the benefits that “Key’n Go” offers are perfectly suited to traveller’s expectations, especially in the Covid-19 aftermath:

  • It is fast: no need to go the desk for paperwork and get the vehicle keys, no queuing. Customers just have to enter their booking number in the “Key’n Go” machine, grab their keys (all this taking ~1 minute only), go the parking lot to pick their vehicle up and drive away.
  • It is hassle-free: with “Key’n Go”, coverage and roadside assistance are bundled in the rental fee. Specific options, such as a baby-seat for example, can be selected during the online booking process.
  • It is contactless, thus providing additional safety to those who wish to limit human interactions and travel with confidence. On arrival, customers can directly access their vehicle (thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between each rental, as part of Europcar Mobility Group’s “Safety Program”).

Since its launch in 2019, “Key’n Go” has met the expectations of a large part of Goldcar’s customers, as proven by its very good Net Promoter Score (NPS), which is way higher than the segment average.

Paulo Pinto, Europcar Mobility Group’s “Leisure” Service Line Director, comments:

“As vaccination campaigns are being rolled out at a fast pace everywhere in Europe and booking figures showing that people project themselves again into travelling, the 2021 summer season should see an increase in activity.

We have been actively preparing for it and our “Key’n Go” direct-access to car solution already meets very strong customer demand, as it ensures a fast, hassle-free and contactless experience.

Building on this and in line with our Group’s “Connect” strategic roadmap, we will progressively deploy contactless solutions throughout the Europcar network as well, starting with Portugal after the summer for the Europcar app. users, and with Spain & Italy next in line.

We are convinced that direct-access to vehicles will become the standard in the next 2 to 3 years: our 2023 ambition is to propose it, at scale, to all our customers.”

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar Mobility Group’s purpose is to offer attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable manner. With this in mind, the Group offers a wide range of car and van rental services – be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more – with a fleet that is already "C02 light", equipped with the latest engines, and which will be increasingly "green" in the years to come (more than 1/3 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2023).

Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s ambition and that of its employees. It also fuels the ongoing development of new offerings in the Group's three service lines - Professional, Leisure and Proximity - which respond to the specific needs and use cases of both businesses and individuals. The Group’s 4 major brands are: Europcar - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo – one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website:
 www.europcar-mobility-group.com

