checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Voltabox Earnings in 2020 Burdened by Material Expenses for Discontinued Technologies - Future Focus on Industrial Business in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.07.2021, 19:24  |   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Strategic Company Decision
Voltabox Earnings in 2020 Burdened by Material Expenses for Discontinued Technologies - Future Focus on Industrial Business in Europe

08-Jul-2021 / 19:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Voltabox Earnings in 2020 Burdened by Material Expenses for Discontinued Technologies - Future Focus on Industrial Business in Europe

Delbrück, Germany, July 8, 2021 - Due to extraordinary material expenses resulting from the use of discontinued technologies, Voltabox AG [ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] will report its EBITDA in its consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020 to be approximately € 16.1 million lower than communicated on April 27, 2021. This effect is due to the utilization of old cell technologies below book value in the second half of 2020. Initially, these expenses were reported as impairment losses and were therefore not included in the EBITDA. The originally expected EBITDA of € -8.1 million - now adjusted for these cost of materials - results in an unadjusted EBITDA of € -24.2 million.

In order to further stabilize the earnings situation, the Management Board has also decided to initiate a sales process for the loss-making US subsidiary Voltabox of North America, Inc. and its subsidiary Voltabox of Texas, Inc. Voltabox will therefore focus on its industrial business in Europe in the future. The company is expected to license out its business with automotive customers completely and exclusively to paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA.

 

About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt a.M., is a high performance and technology driven provider of electromobility solutions for industrial applications. Its core business is safe, sophisticated and high-performance lithium-ion battery system, which are manufactured modularly and in series. The battery systems are primarily used in buses for local passenger transport, agricultural and construction machinery, and forklifts.

Voltabox currently maintains production facilities at its corporate headquarters in Delbrück (Germany) and in Austin (Texas, USA).

Additional information about Voltabox can be found at www.voltabox.ag/en.


Contact

Voltabox AG

Stefan Westemeyer
Artegastrasse 1
33129 Delbrück, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 52 50 - 99 30-685
Fax: +49 (0) 52 50 - 99 30-901
Email: investor@voltabox.ag

08-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Artegastraße 1
33129 Delbrück
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 9930 964
Fax: +49 (0)5250 9930 901
E-mail: info@voltabox.ag
Internet: www.voltabox.ag
ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9
WKN: A2E4LE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1216971

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1216971  08-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216971&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetVoltabox Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Voltabox Earnings in 2020 Burdened by Material Expenses for Discontinued Technologies - Future Focus on Industrial Business in Europe DGAP-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Strategic Company Decision Voltabox Earnings in 2020 Burdened by Material Expenses for Discontinued Technologies - Future Focus on Industrial Business in Europe 08-Jul-2021 / 19:24 CET/CEST …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q2 2021 bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse verfolgt den Erwerb einer Beteiligung an HELLA nicht ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer discloses preliminary Q2 2021 results
DGAP-News: Cureus veröffentlicht ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse verfolgt den Erwerb einer Beteiligung an HELLA nicht ...
DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group sets price range for planned private placement at EUR 16.50 to EUR ...
Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals erhält positive Explorationsresultate und bereitet Erweiterung der ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:24 Uhr
19:24 Uhr