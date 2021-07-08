DGAP-News: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Alliance Voltabox to Focus on Industrial Business in Europe in the Future 08.07.2021 / 19:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Full orientation towards core market in Europe

- Sales process initiated for loss-making US subsidiary

- As a licensee of FSD technology, paragon will cover the automotive business

- Noticeable recovery in business, especially in bus sector

- Audit of 2020 financial statements completed - publication planned for July 20, 2021

Delbrück, July 8, 2021 - Following the expected change of the anchor shareholder, Voltabox [ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] will fully focus on industrial applications in the European market in the future. The business with automotive customers will be transferred to paragon, currently still the majority shareholder of Voltabox AG. The automotive supplier is now the exclusive licensee of Voltabox's new flow-shape-design technology for cars, trucks and two-wheelers. The future geographical focus of Voltabox is on Europe; a sales process has been initiated for the loss-making US subsidiary.

The concentration of market and product activities is accompanied by clear signals of a recovery in the Voltabox business. After the noticeable cutbacks as a result of the Corona crisis, the current call-off situation is developing positively, particularly in the bus market segment which is the most important one for Voltabox at the moment. A driver of this development is the conversion business of conventional diesel buses, for which Voltabox supplies high-voltage batteries to its cooperation partner e-troFit. Further orders from existing customers are being finalized.

For the new Flow-Shape-Design (FSD) technology, which received a great reception in the industry following its first presentation last year, there has been achieved another groundbreaking sales success in addition to the commercially significant licensing to paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA. In the meantime, Voltabox has made significant technological progress in the field of lithium-ion-based automotive starter batteries. The company is currently receiving numerous inquiries - initial sample orders have already been won. In line with plans, paragon will increasingly provide comprehensive support for this process and focus on preparing the industrialization stage and production ramp-up. In parallel, paragon will also continue to develop FSD technology, from which Voltabox will benefit in the area of industrial applications, as contractually agreed. The automotive supplier will use the processes and customer access it has built up over decades to establish high-performance electromobility solutions in the automotive industry based on Voltabox FSD technology.