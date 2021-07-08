U.S. Bank Acquires PFM’s Asset Management Business

“PFM Asset Management brings a wide array of client relationships and product offerings, including local government investment pools, outsourced chief investment officer services and separately managed accounts in both fixed income and multi-asset class strategies,” said Eric Thole, head of U.S. Bancorp Asset Management. “These services complement U.S. Bank’s current book of business, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to increase our presence nationally and solidify U.S. Bank’s position as a leading provider of investment solutions.”

U.S. Bank announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase PFM Asset Management LLC under its subsidiary, U.S. Bancorp Asset Management. PFM Asset Management will continue to operate as a separate entity. PFM Asset Management and U.S. Bancorp Asset Management had combined assets under management and assets under administration of more than $325 billion on March 31, 2021.

Thole added, “PFM Asset Management has a great reputation in the public space, and that’s a testament to its talent. U.S. Bank is known for working with clients one-on-one to understand their unique needs and delivering customized, proactive solutions to help them meet their objectives. We’re excited to put the variety of resources offered by U.S. Bank to work for our new colleagues and clients.”

Marty Margolis, head of PFM Asset Management, said, “This sale combines the resources of two organizations who recognize the importance of providing clients with exemplary customer service; our commitment to clients will remain a priority throughout the transition. We’re also very pleased that U.S. Bank aligns with our fundamental belief in creating a diverse, inclusive and ethical culture.”

PFM’s financial advisory business is not part of this acquisition and will continue to operate independently as the nation’s leading independent financial advisor in terms of transactions and par amount. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, PFM advised on 995 overall transactions totaling more than $69.7 billion in par amount, according to Ipreo.

“PFM will continue to provide outstanding financial advisory and consulting services to state and local governments and the non-profit sector,” said Dan Hartman, who currently leads PFM’s financial advisory practice and will lead PFM as its president and CEO after closing.

U.S. Bancorp Asset Management is part of U.S. Bank’s Wealth Management and Investment Services division, which has more than $8.6 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $244 billion in assets under management, globally. In addition to offering asset management products and services, it also offers global corporate trust and custody services, alternative investment, fund custody and administration services, and wealth management services.