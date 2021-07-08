checkAd

NewsNation Launching Two New Weeknight Programs July 19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 20:15  |  47   |   |   

NewsNation, Nexstar Media Inc.’s wholly-owned cable network reaching 75 million U.S. television households, today announced two new programs to premiere July 19: ON BALANCE WITH LELAND VITTERT at 8 p.m. ET and NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR with Nichole Berlie at 6 p.m. ET. ON BALANCE promises to be unpredictable, engaging, intelligent, thought-provoking, and visually compelling, with Mr. Vittert taking a critical look at some of the day’s hottest topics. Anchored by Ms. Berlie, RUSH HOUR is the new name for NEWSNATION EARLY EDITION, and it will be dedicated to breaking news and utilizing the full power of Nexstar’s nationwide network of 5,600 journalists.

“No one else has instant access to as many newsrooms as we have in the Nexstar family of stations,” said Michael Corn, President of News for NewsNation. “RUSH HOUR and ON BALANCE emphasize our commitment to building a unique, one-of a kind news network that is independent, respects its viewers, and remains dedicated to keeping them engaged, with just a little bit of unpredictability thrown in for good measure.”

Mr. Vittert joined NewsNation in May as anchor/correspondent and has been covering national affairs and delivering special reports for the network on a variety of critically important subjects, including the recent Biden-Putin Summit in Geneva, Switzerland. His June 2 interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci on NewsNation generated exceptional buzz on social media platforms and in mainstream media outlets when Dr. Fauci said that his emails “…were really ripe to be taken out of context.”

Mr. Vittert was a veteran foreign correspondent based in Jerusalem for Fox News and started his work in the Middle East by covering the events of the uprising in Egypt that became known as the “Arab Spring.” In 2011, he was one of the few reporters to broadcast live from Cairo's Tahrir Square on the night that Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak relinquished power.

Mr. Vittert then covered the subsequent revolution in Libya, where he reported on Muammar Gaddafi’s counterattack on citizens. Before moving to Washington, D.C., in 2014, Mr. Vittert spent a month in Eastern Ukraine as Russian-backed militias took over parts of the country. From 2015 to 2021, Mr. Vittert anchored FNC’s America’s News Headquarters, a weekend afternoon newscast.

“ON BALANCE will ask ‘why?’ on the most pressing matters of the day without fear or favor,” said Mr. Vittert. “We also believe, sometimes, two opposing views can both be true at once. We will always respect the intelligence of our viewers and promise them an intellectual, sometimes fun and appropriately irreverent program with a balanced a point of view.”

Seite 1 von 2


Nexstar Media Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NewsNation Launching Two New Weeknight Programs July 19 NewsNation, Nexstar Media Inc.’s wholly-owned cable network reaching 75 million U.S. television households, today announced two new programs to premiere July 19: ON BALANCE WITH LELAND VITTERT at 8 p.m. ET and NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR with Nichole …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
ADVAXIS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Advaxis, Inc. - ADXS
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
Climate Finance Partnership Raises US$250 Million at First Close to Invest in Emerging Market ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21
02.07.21
21.06.21
14.06.21