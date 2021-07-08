Protector Forsikring Q2 Net Income NOK 267.3 Million
- (PLX AI) – Protector Forsikring Q2 net income NOK 267.3 million.
- Q2 combined ratio 83.9%
- Says result is driven by a strong technical result and a good investment result
- In Q2, gross premiums written increased by 22% in local currencies (11% in NOK)
- Price increases were 9.2% and will continue in some markets and segments
