Protector Forsikring Q2 Net Income NOK 267.3 Million

(PLX AI) – Protector Forsikring Q2 net income NOK 267.3 million.Q2 combined ratio 83.9%Says result is driven by a strong technical result and a good investment resultIn Q2, gross premiums written increased by 22% in local currencies (11% in …

Q2 combined ratio 83.9%

Says result is driven by a strong technical result and a good investment result

In Q2, gross premiums written increased by 22% in local currencies (11% in NOK)

Price increases were 9.2% and will continue in some markets and segments




