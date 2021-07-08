Elior Group successfully completes the refinancing of its senior debt, thus extending its maturity while diversifying its sources of funding

Elior Group, a société anonyme organized under the laws of the Republic of France (“Elior”), today provides a description of its new capital structure following the issuance of €550,000,000 Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) and the drawing of a new senior unsecured term loan (the “New Term Loan”) of €100,000,000 and the signature of a senior unsecured revolving credit facility of €350,000,000 (the “Revolving Credit Facility” and together with the New Term Loan, the “Senior Facilities”).

The gross proceeds from the Notes, together with the New Term Loan, have been used to repay Elior’s existing term loan, will be used for general corporate purposes, and to pay the costs, fees and expenses in relation to the Notes and the Senior Facilities.

The Notes

The Notes are Elior’s general senior and unsecured obligations, mature on July 15, 2026, rank pari passu in right of payment with all of Elior’s existing and future unsecured obligations that are not expressly contractually subordinated in right of payment to the Notes (including Elior’s obligations in respect of the Revolving Credit Facility and New Term Loan and any future indebtedness permitted to be incurred), rank senior in right of payment to any existing and future obligations of Elior that are expressly subordinated in right of payment to the Notes and are guaranteed on the Issue Date by Elior Participations S.C.A. and, no later than October 31, 2021, will be guaranteed by certain French, Italian, Spanish and English subsidiaries of Elior.

The contract governing the Notes (the “Indenture”), among other things, contains incurrence covenants and events of default that are customary in the European high yield market, each of which is subject to a number of important exceptions, thresholds and qualifications.

Save for upon payment of a make-whole premium, with the proceeds of certain equity offerings or in the event of certain changes in taxation law, the Notes are not callable by Elior prior to July 15, 2023 and callable thereafter with a certain premium. Upon certain events constituting a change of control, holders of Notes can request their Notes be repurchased by Elior at a price of 101%, plus accrued and unpaid interest (if any).