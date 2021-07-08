checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc CECONOMY AG: Delay of the transaction with Convergenta Invest GmbH

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.07.2021, 20:24  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
CECONOMY AG: Delay of the transaction with Convergenta Invest GmbH

08-Jul-2021 / 20:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court today expressed its preliminary legal views in the clearance proceedings regarding agenda item 8 of the Annual General Meeting of CECONOMY AG on February 17, 2021.

The subject of agenda item 8 was the adoption of a resolution on (i) the increase of the CECONOMY AG share capital though a mixed contribution in kind under exclusion of the statutory subscription rights of the shareholders, (ii) the issue of convertible bonds against a mixed contribution in kind under exclusion of the statutory subscription rights of the shareholders and the creation of a new Contingent Capital 2021/I and (iii) the relevant changes to the Articles of Association. Several shareholders have filed actions for rescission and annulment against the resolution made under agenda item 8. The actions filed currently prevent the entry of the capital increases resolved in agenda item 8 into the commercial register of CECONOMY AG. The resolution of the General Meeting under agenda item 8 serves to implement the acquisition, transfer and contribution of the stake in Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH held by Convergenta Invest GmbH to CECONOMY AG.

CECONOMY AG now no longer sees sufficient certainty that the transaction can be competed in the current financial year 2020/21.

CECONOMY AG still intends to implement the transaction.

Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Ceconomy St!
Short
Basispreis 4,39€
Hebel 13,64
Ask 0,48
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 3,69€
Hebel 13,59
Ask 0,26
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

08-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 5408-7225
Fax: +49 (0)211 5408-7005
E-mail: stephanie.ritschel@ceconomy.de
Internet: www.ceconomy.de
ISIN: DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
WKN: 725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1216993

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1216993  08-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216993&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCECONOMY Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: CECONOMY - Flop oder Chance wie bei Lanxess ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc CECONOMY AG: Delay of the transaction with Convergenta Invest GmbH DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions CECONOMY AG: Delay of the transaction with Convergenta Invest GmbH 08-Jul-2021 / 20:24 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q2 2021 bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer discloses preliminary Q2 2021 results
DGAP-News: Cureus veröffentlicht ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht
EQS-Adhoc: Medienmitteilung: Information zum Aktionariat von Leonteq
DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Novem Group sets price range for planned private placement at EUR 16.50 to EUR ...
DGAP-Adhoc: zooplus AG plant Umwandlung in Europäische Aktiengesellschaft („SE')
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals erhält positive Explorationsresultate und bereitet Erweiterung der ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:25 Uhr
20:24 Uhr
07.07.21
02.07.21
30.06.21
BAADER BANK belässt Ceconomy auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
28.06.21
23.06.21
23.06.21
23.06.21
23.06.21