Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.07.2021 / 20:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: AMCO Service GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Albert
Last name(s): Büll
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares through the excercise of 27,653,787 subscription rights as part of the share dividend of Encavis AG 27,653,787 / 73 = 318,819 new shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.60 EUR 1306291.20 EUR
14.60 EUR 1604364.80 EUR
14.60 EUR 107076.40 EUR
14.60 EUR 378183.80 EUR
14.60 EUR 1077582.20 EUR
14.60 EUR 1057259.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.6000 EUR 5530757.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-05; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69518  08.07.2021 



