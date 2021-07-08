Harris Williams Advises Resource Label Group, LLC on its Sale to Ares Management Corporation

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Resource Label Group, LLC (RLG), a portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital (First Atlantic) and TPG Growth, on its sale to Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES; Ares). RLG is a full-service provider of pressure sensitive labels, extended content, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry. The transaction was led by Patrick McNulty, Brad Morrison, Ty Denoncourt, John Lautemann, Chuck Walter and Neal Quirk of the Harris Williams Industrials Group.

“There continues to be strong momentum in the packaging space, and labels continue to be an accelerating focus area amongst investors,” said Brad Morrison, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We are excited to represent RLG and its shareholders in achieving a great outcome.”

“It was a pleasure working with RLG, First Atlantic and TPG Growth on this transaction, and we are excited to watch RLG continue to thrive under Ares’ ownership,” said Patrick McNulty, a managing director at Harris Williams. “As an industry leader in highly complex, short and medium run label solutions, RLG has built a terrific business.”

RLG is a leading pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC manufacturer with diverse product offerings for the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device and technology industries. With 19 manufacturing locations across the U.S. and Canada, RLG provides national leadership and scale to deliver capabilities, technologies, systems and creative solutions that customers require. RLG is a long-standing portfolio company of First Atlantic, a New York-based private investment firm, and TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, RLG employs 1,400 associates in the U.S. and Canada.

Founded in 1989, First Atlantic is a middle market private equity firm that leverages its extensive consulting and operational experience to acquire middle market companies, seeking to build them up to become market leaders. Since its inception, the firm has completed 86 acquisitions assembling 22 successful platforms in various industries that include plastics and packaging, food and beverage, consumer and industrial products, and business services. Notable investments in the packaging industry include Berry Plastics, Ranpak, Captive Plastics, C-P Converters and RLG.