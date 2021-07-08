VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bearing Lithium Corp. ( “Bearing” or the “Company” ) (TSX Venture:BRZ) (OTCQB:BLILF) is pleased to provide a Maricunga lithium resource expansion and finance activities update as announced by Minera Salar Blanco (“MSB”) .

The latest drilling program on the Stage One mining concessions has been completed, with five exploration core holes (S-25, S-26, S-27, S-28 and S-29) each reaching target depth of 400m.

Positive average lithium concentrations of 989 mg/l and a maximum of 3,375 mg/l, which confirm Maricunga as one of the richest deposits in Chile.

Significant resource expansion expected for Stage One after the new drilling program tested the 200-400m mineralised zone.

DFS update continues by Worley, GEA Messo and Atacama Waters.

Preliminary indications of interest received from international financial institutions and private funds for debt financing and future equity financing of the project.

Finance process will continue in coming months, with the Mitsui agreement announced on May 15 for Off-Take and Funding of the Stage One serving as a solid base.

Review and certification processes initiated for ESG protocols. Proposals from specialised advisors are expected during Q3 to review all project information along with carbon footprint metrics.



As announced on 27 January 2021, the Company commenced additional exploration at the Maricunga Salar as part of the updated DFS for its Stage One Project with the aim of expanding the current Measured + Indicated (M+I) resource. This currently is measured from near surface to 200m depth, but recent drilling will also include the interval between 200m and 400m.

MSB has completed additional five diamond core holes to the target depth of 400m as scheduled. As a result, the resource update for the Stage One mining concessions will be based on:

5,257m drilled within 41 wells.

3 production wells and 4 long term pumping tests (more than 60 days in total).

1,194 brine samples analysed by Andes Analytical Assay, the University of Antofagasta in Chile and Norlab in Argentina.

501 undisturbed core samples taken for drainable porosity tests which were sent to Geosystems Analysis (GSA), Daniel B. Stephens and Associates, Corelabs and the British Geological Survey.

Positive results with average lithium concentrations of 989 mg/l and maximum values of 3,375 mg/l are shown in Table 1 below.